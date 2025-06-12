More than 200 people have died in the Air India plane crash, Kanan Desai, a top city police officer, has told Reuters.

The plane, carrying 242 people, crashed into a doctor's college residential quarters in Ahmedabad, where another approximately 200 people were living. The plane, heading to Gatwick Airport, crashed outside the airport in Ahmedabad.

It reached 625ft before it started to come down. The King has shared a message reacting to the crash in India.

He posted: "My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning. Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones.

"I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time." Some 242 passengers, including children and 12 crew members, were on the ill-fated flight.

The aircraft, which lost altitude soon after take-off, crashed into residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area. Images of parts of the plane can be seen hanging precariously on the building of the hostel, having caused severe damage.

A large number of residents are feared dead in the speciality doctors' buildings, which have 94 flats and about 200 people living in them. The nation is in shock as bodies, some beyond recognition, are being brought into hospitals across the city. There are many injured and some in critical condition.