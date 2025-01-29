Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Morning TV star dropped a huge hint that Ant and Dec may be working on an exciting project.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cat Deeley may have accidentally let slip that Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly could be planning to bring back a popular kids TV show. The ITV presenter, 48, and co-host Ben Shephard were speaking to Stephen Mulhern on the This Morning sofa on Tuesday (January 28).

The Deal or no Deal host gushed over his time working on children’s TV as a video clip early on in his career played on screen. Back in the nineties Cat, Stephen, Ant and Dec worked together on the beloved Saturday morning TV show SM:TV Live. The programme ran from 1998 to 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SM:TV Live was a British children's television show on ITV that featured competitions, cartoons, and live music. The show was known for its celebrity guests and sketches, including Chums and Wonky Donkey.

Speaking to her former SM:TV co-host Cat Deeley said: “Actually, Ant and Dec have been talking about maybe bringing back a Saturday morning kids' show. Be great if they did.”

Fans have been desperate for a reboot of the show ever since a one-off 20th-anniversary special aired in 2020. TV presenters Ant and Dec reunited with Cat to reminisce about their time on the show.

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard took over the This Morning presenting role after former host Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left the ITV daytime show in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now