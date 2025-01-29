Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Good Morning Britain viewers complained about the presenter on Tuesday’s programme.

Ranvir Singh didn’t appear on Good Morning Britain today after viewers complained about the host. The ITV presenter, 47, was forced to apologise yesterday for failing to mention Jewish people as she listed the targeted groups of victims murdered at the hands of Nazi Germany.

According to The Sun, viewers watching the show were upset that Ranvir Singh forgot to mention people when listing the victims of the death camps.

Speaking live on GMB Ranvir said: “Six million people were killed in concentration camps during the Second World War, as well as millions of others because they were Polish, disabled, gay or belonged to another ethnic group.”

The TV host was forced to apologise following the live coverage. In a statement issued the next day she said: “In yesterday's news, when we reported on the memorial events in Auschwitz, we said six million people were killed in the Holocaust but crucially failed to say they were Jewish. That was our mistake, which we apologise for.”

Ranvir Singh joined Good Morning Britain in 2014. She appeared on the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing. Ranvir is expected to be back on TV screens later this week when she fills in for Lorraine Kelly on her daytime show.

