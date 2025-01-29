Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Loose Women panellist is struggling to pay bills just like ’everyone else’.

Coleen Nolan has revealed she is struggling to pay her bills despite being paid £3,000 per appearance on Loose Women. The TV show regular, 59, opened up about her financial worries in a recent interview.

Speaking to Woman's Own magazine, Coleen Nolan said: “Money that I make literally goes straight out on bills, the mortgage, like everyone, and insurance or whatever.

“So although it looks like, wow, she's got a lovely life, a lovely little farm, and it is lovely, and I know there's people a lot worse off, I've still got these worries. Especially at the moment, mine is the only income coming in.”

The TV host joined Loose Women in 2000 and has been a regular panellist since. She reportedly earns £3,000 per appearance on the ITV daytime show. However, she’s not the richest Loose Women host.

According to reports Stacey Solomon earns the most money from the show. The TV star reportedly earns £7,000 per show but she hasn’t appeared on Loose Women since November 2023.

Loose Women panellists Penny Lancaster, Frankie Bridge and Kaye Adams all have net worth's in the millions but it's not clear exactly how much they are paid per show. The TV stars earn more through other TV, radio shows and lucrative brand deals.

