The This Morning presenters shared exciting baby news during the daytime show.

Cat Deeley, 48, couldn't contain her excitement as she hosted the ITV daytime show This Morning to share some exciting baby news live on air.

Along with co-host Ben Shephard, the TV presenters revealed the show's deputy editor Emma Dagnell welcomed the arrival of her second child Arthur. On Tuesday’s (December 10) instalment of the show Cat Deeley said: “Our This Morning family has just got a little bit bigger, we are very happy to announce that our deputy editor Emma and her husband Andrew have just welcomed the beautiful Arthur Jude Dagnell.”

Ben added: “What a gorgeous name, Arthur was born last Monday, weighing 7lbs and 1 ounce. Mum and baby are already doing well and Arthur is already best friends with his little sister Mia.” Viewers were shown cute baby pics as the hosts congratulated their co-worker.

Earlier in the episode Cat wore the cheeky Christmas gift she had been given by Josie Gibson at the This Morning Christmas party that Ben joked she had ‘accidentally’ left behind. The item was a bespoke swimsuit featuring Ben Shepard's face.

Cat Deeley promised viewers she would don the outfit in between the break and she did not disappoint. The TV presenter wore the leotard over her outfit and began to dance around much to the embarrassment of her co-host Ben Shephard. Fans of the show took to social media to slam the TV star’s “cringeworthy” and “inappropriate behaviour.”

