Rapper Jay-Z has been accused of raping 13-year-old-girl in civil lawsuit.

Beyoncé, 43, is set to kick off her 2025 tour and make a huge appearance on Christmas for the NFL games which sees her hometown Houston Texans face the Baltimore Ravens. The new year was set to be huge for the pop icon but all that has been thrown into doubt following the shock allegations against her husband Jay-Z.

The rapper Jay-Z - real name Shawn Corey Carter, 55 - has been accused along with Sean ‘Diddy Combs in a lawsuit of allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000. It was reported the rapper dismissed the legal action as a “blackmail attempt”.

According to The Sun a source said: “Bey and Jay are one of the most dominant power couples on the globe so even though the claim has nothing to do with her, her name had already been dragged into online speculation.

"The plan was for Beyoncé to perform a new song during her Christmas Day halftime show before kicking off a new era. Beyoncé has Act III of her three act album saga to announce as well as a huge stadium tour."

What is Beyoncé's net worth?

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have a combined net worth of $2.5 billion and are one of the most powerful couples in the world. Beyoncé has earned her fortune through music albums, sell out tours, movie roles and several business investments.

The singer co-founded activewear brand Ivy Park and more recently launched her own haircare brand Cécred. As a couple the pair have previous brand deals with Uber and Tiffany & Co. which may be affected because of the alleged rape allegations.

