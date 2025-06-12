Harrowing footage of the crash site following the Air India plane tragedy has emerged as officials reveal there appear to be no survivors.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage of the crash site, following the tragedy involving a Gatwick Airport-bound Air India flight, has emerged. The video from the scene comes as officials confirm there appear to be no survivors.

Flightradar24 said flight tracking data shows after taking off, the plane reached a maximum altitude of 625ft, which is about 425ft above the airport. It then started to descend at a rate of 475 feet per minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flight AI171, carrying more than 240 people including 53 British nationals, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad Airport in India. There were also 169 Indian nationals, one Canadian and seven Portuguese passengers on board the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, Air India said.

Ahmedabad police commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik said “some locals would also have died” in the crash on Thursday. Local media outlets reported the plane crashed on top of the canteen at B J Medical College. Divyansh Singh, vice president of the Federation of All India Medical Association, said at least five medical students had been killed and around 50 were injured after the plane collided with the college.

A video of the incident circulating online shows the plane rapidly descending over what appears to be residential buildings and disappearing out of shot before erupting into a huge fireball, followed by large plumes of black smoke. Images of the aftermath of the crash showed parts of the plane embedded into a building as firefighters continued to tackle the smoke. Pieces of the aircraft’s landing gear, fuselage and tail could all be seen protruding from the building.

Harrowing footage of plane crash site emerges after Gatwick Airport-bound Air India flight tragedy | Newslions / SWNS

Campbell Wilson, the chief executive of Air India, expressed his “deep sorrow” after the incident, adding: “This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India and our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the first crash involving a Boeing 787 aircraft, according to the Aviation Safety Network database. Gatwick said a reception centre was being set up for relatives of passengers on board the Air India flight.

Air India was acquired by Tata Group from the Indian government in January 2022 after racking up billions of pounds of losses. Recent analysis found it was the worst airline for delays to flights from UK airports last year, with planes taking off by an average of more than 45 minutes later than scheduled.

The airline has gained a poor reputation for delays and cancellations in recent years, partly caused by a lack of funds to purchase spare aircraft parts, which led to some of its fleet being grounded.

The airline’s UK operations are at Birmingham, Gatwick and Heathrow, with routes to a number of Indian cities such as Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. It started operating flights to Gatwick in March 2023, with 12 weekly departures and five weekly departures to Ahmedabad.

The FCDO said any British nationals requiring consular assistance, or who have concerns about family or friends, should call 020 7008 5000.