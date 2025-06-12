Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, found dead from 'self-inflicted wounds', previously warned about the safety of 787 planes.

Mr Barnett raised questions on Boeing's safety standards, and then was found dead in the US just days after he gave evidence against the firm. He was a former quality manager at Boeing and raised concerns about Boeing's production standards following the Alaska Airlines window blow out incident on 5 January involving a 737 Max 9 plane.

The Charleston County coroner confirmed his death to the BBC on Monday (11 March). It said the 62-year-old had died from a "self-inflicted" wound on Saturday (9 March) and police were investigating.

John Barnett claimed the firm tried to "eliminate" quality inspections at a plant that makes 787 planes. The bulk of Mr Barnett's deposition focuses on the period from 2010 onwards, after he had moved from Boeing's facility in Everett, Washington to what was then a brand-new factory in North Charleston.

The plant had been set up to help assemble the 787 Dreamliner, a state-of-the-art airliner used mainly on long-haul routes. Mr Barnett had previously told the BBC and others that managers there had routinely ignored formal procedures in order to build planes as quickly as possible.

A key part of his testimony focused on the alleged falsification of records relating to problems within the production process and in particular the logging of defective or substandard parts. He claimed employees had been under pressure to circumvent established procedures, set out in Boeing's own Quality Management System, to save time. A common theme within the factory, he said, was: "We don't have time to follow processes, we're building airplanes".

This, he said, had allowed "an awful lot" of faulty parts onto the production line, while others had simply been lost. These included two large sections of aircraft fuselage, which "weren't anywhere to be found".

In a statement given to the BBC, Boeing said: "We are saddened by Mr Barnett's passing and our thoughts continue to be with his family and friends. Boeing reviewed and addressed quality issues that Mr Barnett raised before he retired in 2017, as well as other quality issues referred to in the complaint. Engineering analysis determined the issues he raised did not affect airplane safety".

Now, an Air India Boeing 787 plane has crashed - and is raising concerns over the safety of Boeing planes. The Gatwick-bound plane carrying 53 British nationals appeared to explode when it crashed shortly after take-off.

A video of the incident, obtained by local media, shows the Air India aircraft flying over a residential area before crashing, creating what appears to be a huge fireball followed by large plumes of black smoke. The airline said the flight was departing from Ahmedabad Airport with 242 people on board the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Air India also said 169 passengers are Indian nationals, 53 are British, one is Canadian and seven are Portuguese.