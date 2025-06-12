A British man is reported to be the ‘sole survivor’ of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad and is said to have no idea how he exited the plane.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are reports a British man was not killed in the Air India plane crash, despite earlier information saying there were thought to be no survivors. The Gatwick Airport-bound plane which set off from the city of Ahmedabad in India, crashed in a fireball shortly after take-off.

Flight AI171 was carrying more than 240 people - including 53 British nationals - when it collided with a medical college on Thursday (June 12). The Hindustan Times said 40-year-old British man Vishwash Kumar Ramesh is believed to be the ‘sole survivor’ of the crash, telling the newspaper: “Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking outside the family home in Leicester, Vishwash’s brother Nayan Kumar Ramesh, 27, said: “We were just shocked as soon as we heard it. I last spoke to him yesterday morning. We’re devastated, just devastated. He said, 'I have no idea how I exited the plane'.”

A relative called Jay added Vishwash spoke to his father after the crash and asked after his brother Ajay, who is believed to have also been on the plane. Jay said: “After the crash he spoke to his dad worrying about his brother saying ‘Where’s Ajay’? He’s got some injuries on his face. He was painted in blood. He was pretty much covered in blood that’s what his dad said.

He added: “He’s doing well I think. It’s a big shock. I don’t have many words to describe the incident.”

X

A video of the crash circulating online showed the aircraft flying over a residential area before disappearing behind trees, followed by a huge explosion and large plumes of black smoke. The public should be prepared for a significant loss of British lives, Downing Street said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Images of the aftermath of the crash showed parts of the plane embedded into BJ Medical College as firefighters continued to tackle the smoke. Pieces of the aircraft’s landing gear, fuselage and tail could all be seen protruding from the building.

Officials said the flight was departing from Ahmedabad Airport with 242 people on board the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Air India said on board the aircraft were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals.

Tata Group, the parent company of Air India, said it would provide 10 million rupees (around £86,000) to the families of those who were killed in the crash. The company said it would also cover the medical costs of those injured and provide support in the “building up” of the medical college the plane crashed into.

Divyansh Singh, vice president of the Federation of All India Medical Association, told AP at least five medical students had been killed and around 50 were injured after the plane collided with the college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campbell Wilson, the chief executive of Air India, expressed his “deep sorrow” after the incident, adding: “This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India and our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones.”

UK officials are being deployed to India to support the investigation, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said. The King said he was “desperately shocked” by the incident and Buckingham Palace said he was being kept updated on the developing situation.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the crash was “devastating”, while his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi said it was “heartbreaking beyond words”. Asked if people should prepare for a significant loss of life, a Downing Street spokesman told reporters: “Yes.

“As the PM said this morning, the scenes emerging of the London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city at Ahmedabad are devastating. Clearly this is a deeply distressing time for families. The situation is still unfolding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Air India chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran described the incident as a “tragic accident” and a “devastating event”, and said emergency response teams are at the site.

The FCDO said any British nationals requiring consular assistance, or who have concerns about family or friends, should call 020 7008 5000.