Australian original TV chef and food editor Peter Russell-Clarke has died aged 89.

According to reports, he passed away peacefully in Melbourne on Friday, July 4, following complications from a stroke. His wife of 65 years, Jan, and their two children, Peter and Wendy, were by his side.

Russell-Clarke was one of the original faces of Australian food television, best known for his signature neckerchief and bushy beard. He rose to national fame in the 1980s as the host of ABC’s Come and Get It.

He also served as food editor at New Idea and authored multiple cookbooks, including a New Idea collection of 80 recipes across 114 pages.

Close friend Beverley Pinder paid tribute, describing him as: “A loveable, larrikin artist and gentleman of the art of relaxed cooking. His wife Jan was his backbone.”

Russell-Clarke often spoke of his deep love and respect for Jan, saying: “We’re a very good business team,” he told Woman’s Day in 2017. “Jan is stable, whereas I’m a scatterbrain. Being honest, it’s Jan’s ability to be passive and understanding that’s helped us survive.”

Recalling their early romance, he added: “Jan had a boyfriend I was friendly with and ultimately I cut his lunch. Funnily enough, we’re no longer friends,” he laughed.

The couple endured several hardships in later years, including a devastating housefire in 2012 and Peter’s battles with Covid, a stroke, and a heart attack.

Broadcaster Derryn Hinch was among those who paid tribute to him: “He taught me to put ground pepper on fresh strawberries, he wasn’t adverse to trying new things. He once cooked steak for Prince Charles - he was very talented.”