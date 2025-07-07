British actor David Killick has died at the age of 87.

Killick passed away peacefully on Friday, July 4, at St John’s Hospice in North London following a short illness. His exact cause of death is not yet known.

In a statement, his agent from Stanton Davidson Associates said: “It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of our much loved friend and client David Killick, who died peacefully on Friday 4th July at St John’s Hospice, North London after a short illness.

David was an actor for over 60 years, loved the business and his fellow actors, and was loved and respected in his turn by all who were lucky enough to work with him. He will be sorely missed.”

Born in 1938 in Edmonton, Middlesex, Killick was widely known for his recurring role as the pathologist in the long-running ITV drama A Touch of Frost, alongside David Jason, and also appeared in season five of The Crown as a Mess President.

Killick’s credits include roles in Midsomer Murders, Lovejoy, Shakespeare and Hathaway, Without Motive, The Bill, Rough Justice, True Tilda, The Famous Five, Mojo, and Bye Bye Baby. His film and TV career spanned more than six decades, showcasing his adaptability and consistent presence in British entertainment.

He had also performed in John Loesser’s Guys and Dolls with the Royal Lyceum Theatre Company and, most recently, in Witness for the Prosecution last year. A long-time member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, he had also worked with the National Theatre.

His radio and voice acting credits included The Judgement of Sherlock Holmes, Doctor Who: The Lost Stories, Blithe Spirit, Macbeth, and Measure for Measure, as well as work on educational and children’s productions such as Poptropica – On the Farm and Pearson ELT – Our Discovery Island.