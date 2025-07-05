Australian-American actor Julian McMahon has died at the age of 56 after a battle with cancer.

His death was confirmed by his wife, Kelly Paniagua, who said that he passed away at their home in Clearwater, Florida. She said in a statement supplied to Deadline: “With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer.

“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.

“We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

Actor Julian McMahon has died aged 56 after a cancer battle. | Getty Images

McMahon is best known to TV fans for his role in the medical drama Nip/Tuck, in which he played Dr Christian Troy over six seasons. His work on the show earned him a nomination for a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Drama Series.

He also notably appeared as Cole Turner in fantasy series Charmed, and appeared as Doctor Doom in the 2005 Fantastic Four film as well as its 2007 follow-up, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Other notable film roles included Premonition, alongside Sandra Bullock, and Red, which he starred in alongside Bruce Willis and Morgan Freeman.

Born in Sydney, McMahon got his start on the Aussie soap opera Home & Away and even married his co-star Dannii Minogue. However, they divorced a year-and-a-half later.

He then married Baywatch star Brooke Burns, with whom he had a daughter, in 1999. The pair split in 2001. He married Kelly Paniagua in 2014.

Tributes have been paid to the late actor. His Nip/Tuck co-star Dylan Walsh said: "Jules! I know you'd want me to say something to make you smile — all the inside jokes. All those years you had my back, and my god, we laughed. My heart is with you. Rest in peace."