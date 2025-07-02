K-drama actress Lee Seo Yo has died at the age of 43.

According to her manager, Lee Seo Yi, also known by her birth name Song Soo Yeon, passed away on June 20 but the exact cause of death is unknown. The statement read in Korean: “This is Song Seo-bin, actress Lee Seo Yi's manager.

“Our radiant, beautiful, kind, and lovely unnie (older sister) became a star in the sky on June 20, 2025. I write this with deep sorrow. Many of you must be shocked and heartbroken by the news of her passing, but please pray that she may go to a beautiful and peaceful place...I am posting this on behalf of her mother and father.”

Born on April 18, 1982, Lee made her acting debut in the 2013 MBC historical drama Hur Jun, The Original Story. She later appeared in notable productions including the SBS drama Cheongdam‑dong Scandal (2014), as well as the films The King and Killing Romance. Audiences and critics alike praised her distinctive and heartfelt performances.

Academically, Lee was a graduate in Czech and Slovak studies from Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and pursued further humanities studies at Pusan National University.

Fans and friends expressed their grief online. One Instagram comment asked in Korean, “응? 뭐? 뮈라구? 왜? 어쩌다가?” which can be translated as, “Huh? What? Why? How did this happen?” Another wrote: “프라하 에서 몇번 촬영했던 인연이었는데.. 좋은 곳으로 가시길 바랍니다,” meaning, “We shot together in Prague a few times… I hope you go to a better place.”

Another fan simply posted: “かわいい🎀” (“Cute 🎀”) and others shared their sorrow with messages like: “😢❤️❤️” and “💙💙💙💙.”

A heartfelt tribute read: “언니안녕..! … 언니가 처음 나에게 연락해서 함께 갑자기 계획없이 막무가내로 떠난 속초양양 여행… 언니는 나에게 너무 많은 추억을 주고 떠났네요… 언니 내가 진짜 한번도 말 못해서 미안해요 사랑합니다 정말로.. ❤️” Roughly translated: “Goodbye, sister… When I first got the news I couldn’t believe it… You gave me so many memories… I’m sorry I never told you this, I love you, truly… ❤️”