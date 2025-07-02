A man has died after being pulled from the sea at a popular beach while on his "first holiday" with friends.

Lifeguards rushed to the scene and brought Aaron Keightley, who was unconscious, from the sea south of the central beach in Skegness, Lincolnshire - but he could not be saved. It is believed the 29-year-old got into difficulty in the surf and he was pulled away by the current.

His sister Shannon Smith has spoken of the family's "heart wrenching pain", saying that Aaron had his "whole future" ahead of him but died on his first holiday with friends. A spokesperson from RNLI Lifeguards Lincolnshire confirmed: "At 3:30pm yesterday, lifeguards in Skegness recovered an unconscious member of the public from the water south of central beach, after he got into difficulty in the surf.

"Despite their best efforts to resuscitate him, the casualty sadly passed away at the scene. Our thoughts go to the family and friends affected by the incident, along with many of the beach visitors who witnessed the tragic events at the time."

A fundraiser has been setup by Aaron's sister Shannon to give him a fitting send off. She also gave warned of the dangers of the sea.

She wrote: "On 30/06/2025 my brother lost his whole future, he went on his first friends holiday and lost his life to the sea on Skegness beach! The current took him so quickly and there is no fight against the sea! Not only do we as a family have to get through this heart wrenching pain but we have to now somehow get him back home from hull before we can even start to grieve his loss which can cost us thousands.

"We really want to give him everything and more and show him how loved and adored he is and always will be, there will never be another person like him so selfless and loving, everyone who ever met him loved him and we as a family would really appreciate any help you can give!

"Aaron would give anyone his last £ and nobody deserves a great send off like him! He will forever be 29! No age to loose your life, his mum, dad and siblings are hurting beyond belief and we thank anyone who has taken the time to read his story ! Please be careful in the sea no matter your size or strength there is nothing more powerful than the sea."