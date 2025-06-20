Two people have died on separate beaches in the UK on Thursday 19 June as temperatures soared.

A woman tragically collapsed and died at a popular beach in Dorset on Thursday after becoming unwell. Emergency services rushed to Durdle Door on Thursday afternoon following reports that a woman needed medical attention.

A cordon was put in place while police, paramedics and the Coastguard worked at the scene. Sadly, Dorset Police confirmed that despite the best efforts of paramedics who performed CPR, the woman, in her 30s, was pronounced at the scene.

Dorset Police said the woman's next-of-kin has been informed and her death is not being treated as suspicious. A spokesperson for the force said: "We received a report at 1.13pm of a woman in need of medical attention at Durdle Door beach. Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and HM Coastguard and a cordon was put in place.

Two people have died on separate beaches in the UK on Thursday 19 June as temperatures soared. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

"Very sadly the woman, aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this very difficult time. The death is not being treated as suspicious."

Meanwhile a man also tragically died at a Scottish beach on Thursday after falling ill as temperatures soared to 26C. Emergency services raced to the scene at Saltcoats beach, in North Ayrshire on Thursday afternoon.

The alarm was raised just before 3pm after police received reports of a man taking unwell. When they arrived, they found a 44-year-old man on the beach near Montgomerie Crescent.

But he was tragically pronounced dead at the scene. The deaths come as the hot weather in the UK is expected to last for days.

Police have confirmed that they are not treating the death as suspicious. They added that a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.