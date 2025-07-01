A teenager was hospitalised and two police officers assaulted during a mass brawl on a UK beach.

As a heatwave sweeps the UK, a mass brawl broke out on a popular tourist beach. A teenage girl was taken to hospital and two police officers were assaulted during the incident at Bournemouth beach on Monday (June 30).

A fight broke out near Pier Approach at the holiday hotspot in Dorset as the region sizzled in temperatures exceeding 30C. Police received calls about a 'disturbance' in the area at around 7.30pm on Monday, but when they arrived, officers struggled to contain the crowds and two officers were assaulted.

Dorset Police said five people have been arrested on suspicion of affray and one has been arrested on suspicion of assault. Local Policing Commander Chief Superintendent Heather Dixey said: "We will not tolerate reported public disorder of this nature and violence towards officers carrying out their duty.

"We will be carrying out a full investigation to identify those involved and take robust action. We have put in place a dispersal order covering the seafront area, as well as gardens and other locations in the town centre, giving officers additional powers to order anyone who they believe could pose a risk of causing public disorder to leave the vicinity."

Monday’s temperatures peaked at 33.1C at Heathrow, exceeded on Tuesday (July 1) as the mercury hit 34C. The Met Office confirmed 34.7C was recorded at St James’s Park in central London, beating a 34.4C reading recorded in Writtle, Essex earlier in the day.

The previous warmest day in the UK in 2025 was June 21 when 33.2C was recorded in Charlwood, Surrey. The hot weather marks the second heatwave for parts of the UK within the last month.

Provisional Met Office figures, released on Tuesday, show England had its warmest June on record last month, while the UK experienced its second warmest since the series began in 1884 – only surpassed by June 2023.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has amber heat health alerts in place for much of the country until Wednesday morning.