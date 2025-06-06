Troops have been pictured storming UK beaches, honing amphibious warfare tactics.

In dramatic scenes reminiscent of the D-Day Normandy landings, troops have been pictured storming UK beaches. British and French Naval personnel arrived together in North Devon as they honed amphibious warfare tactics during two weeks of drills on both sides of the English Channel.

Codenamed Exercise Catamaran, the joint amphibious warfare training is currently taking place for the first time in seven years. Carried out in two phases, the exercise will test the ability of allied nations to operate effectively together in a war-time scenario.

Taking place in Devon and in the Bay of Biscay, a combined Royal Navy and Marine Nationale task group of 11 warships, aircraft and some 3,000 troops are operating under the control of the joint French and British Combined Joint Expeditionary Force, which is designed for use in a wide range of crises – including the amphibious operations that are on show during Catamaran.

Support ships RFA Lyme Bay and RFA Argus have been acting as the launchpad for Royal Marines operations as Green Berets from 40 and 47 Commando carry out seaborne and helicopter commando raids onto the beaches and vast sand dunes at Braunton Burrows.

French and Spanish troops are also conducting amphibious landings as allies increase their ability to operate effectively together. It is the first time since 2018 that the Combined Joint Expeditionary Force has flexed its muscles and comes at an important time for European security.

British and French troops stormed the beaches of North Devon together as they honed amphibious warfare tactics during two weeks of drills on both side of the English Channel. | LPhot Matt Bradley/Royal Navy

Notably, the exercises take place across the anniversary of the D-Day Landings (June 6), reflecting the continued relevance of these operations 81 years on since the largest amphibious landing in history.

Luke Pollard, Minister for the Armed Forces, said: “The enduring alliance between the UK and France underscores our shared commitment to addressing evolving security threats. Keeping our joint amphibious force ready and trained through exercises such as this is crucial for protecting not just the UK’s security but also that of our NATO allies.”

Major General Rich Cantrill, the Royal Navy’s Commander Operations who is responsible for commanding and orchestrating operations around the globe, said: “We’re delighted to participate in this ambitious French-led amphibious exercise and host its initial phase off the Devon coast.

“Amphibious operations are highly complex and so require regular practice. And we must stand united as allies, echoing our history from WWII and maintaining our ability to project power from sea to land.

“As warfare evolves, as we’ve seen with Ukraine, we have to adapt, and the Royal Navy is significantly transforming its Commando Force and the way it delivers operations in the littoral.”

Commander Alex Knight, Commander of the Amphibious Task Force, added: “This is an incredible opportunity to demonstrate the full spectrum of amphibious capability held within the UK’s Littoral Response Group.

“Following a busy year focused on contingent operations across the globe, Catamaran provides the UK Commando Force the freedom to explore how we operate as an Advance Amphibious Force, working alongside CJEF and NATO partner nations in demonstrating our ability and readiness to deliver this powerful capability from the sea.”

The second phase of the exercise – from tomorrow until June 15 – will see training carried out in the Bay of Biscay, with Royal Marines operating from French Navy ships and air assaults launched from Royal Navy Air Station Yeovilton in Somerset onto the French coastline.

845 and 847 Naval Air Squadrons of the Commando Helicopter Force will be flying the assault sorties over France and will be involved throughout Catamaran, with flying operations from RFA Argus.

Exercise Catamaran is the amphibious element of the wider French-led Polaris 25 exercise, which sees allied nations working on warfighting skills together. Some 20 ships, 40 aircraft and 3,000 personnel are involved in the training in the Channel and Atlantic.

The Combined Joint Expeditionary Force was conceived following the 2010 Lancaster House Treaty and provides the framework for close military cooperation between the UK and France. This deep relationship will be further strengthened later this year as our two nations refresh the Treaty.