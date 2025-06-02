Several countries are already turning to older citizens to strengthen their armed forces, as the British Army faces a recruitment shortfall.

The UK Armed Forces are now at their smallest size since the 18th century, with just 73,000 full-time trained personnel. Military historian Dr Linda Parker argues that this shortfall could be “solved in just one day” if healthy pensioners, even those in their eighties or nineties, were allowed to enlist in non-combat roles.

“Such a Grandad’s Army, so to speak—allowing healthy and willing individuals aged 50 and over to serve in support roles, could in principle boost the Army by nearly six million, more than a 7,700 per cent increase over the current total strength,” she wrote in The European magazine.

Other nations are already proposing similar strategies.

Finland is planning to increase the upper age limit for army reservists from 60 to 65, aiming to boost its wartime strength by 125,000 troops and reach a total of one million reservists by 2031. According to Reuters, this is part of a broader strategy to maintain a highly trained reserve force under its policy of general conscription.

South Korea is also rethinking its approach. A lawmaker there proposed allowing men in their 50s and 60s to take up non-combat military roles, such as logistics and administration, amid declining birth rates and a shrinking conscript pool. The proposal has sparked national debate over the practicality and ethics of such a shift, reported The Korea Times.

In the US, age waivers already exist for certain military roles. While the enlistment limit is typically 35 for soldiers and 31 for officers, older applicants may join if they can complete 20 years of service before turning 55. This allows veterans and skilled professionals to serve in critical support positions, including cyber defence and legal services, according to the Association of the United States Army (AUSA).

In contrast, the UK currently limits regular Army recruitment to those under 35 years and six months, with Army Reserve caps set at 42 for soldiers and 49 for officers. Only a few specialist roles, such as doctors or legal officers, are open to people up to 55.

Dr Parker believes this outdated model ignores the capabilities of older citizens who could still make valuable contributions. “This isn’t, of course, for front-line combat,” she said. “But what they can bring is their experience and their expertise… the cogs that keep the military machine running.”

Her plan draws inspiration from the Local Defence Volunteer force established by Winston Churchill in 1940, later known as the Home Guard. Though widely satirised in the sitcom Dad’s Army, the Home Guard included many men over 65 and played a serious role in Britain’s defence strategy during World War Two.

Dr Parker warns that today’s threats, from war in Ukraine to strained NATO alliances, require similarly bold thinking. “When the stakes are high enough, the rules change,” she said. “Everyone counts and everyone, irrespective of age, can still make a valuable contribution.”