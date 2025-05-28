British Army recruitment shortfall could be solved by letting pensioners enlist

Dr Linda Parker

The British Army’s recruitment crisis could be solved “in just one day” if pensioners up to their nineties were allowed to serve in non-combat military roles, according to experts.

Dr Linda Parker, one of the UK’s leading military historians, says the UK needs to form a modern-day “Grandad’s Army” to widen the recruitment base.

The British Army now has just 73,000 full-time trained personnel, the lowest number since the 18th century.

And with little interest among Gen Z to enlist, Britain’s armed forces are “overstretched, undermanned and under-equipped”, says Dr Parker.

With global tensions rising and the threat of conflict growing,, Britain’s lack of military personnel is a “major problem”.

But this could be solved if strict age limits on Army service were scrapped.

Dr Parker, a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society, says the UK must stop relying on the traditional 18–25 age group to fill the ranks and “think more radically” about who is allowed to serve.

By opening up recruitment to pensioners, the Army’s size could be increased by more than 7,700 per cent, she says.

Under the proposal, healthy men and women aged 50 and over would be able to join in support roles with no upper age cap.

Even people in their eighties or nineties could be eligible as long as they were ‘fit and willing’.

Roles would include logistics, intelligence, administration, training, pastoral care, and cyber defence, functions vital to the military but not dependent on peak physical strength.

Writing in The European magazine, Dr Parker says her idea for a “Grandad’s Army” would “keep the military machine running”.

She said: “If the government were to revise the current recruitment policy, allowing older people to formally enlist for full-time or part-time non-combat roles, perhaps even as far as accepting those in their eighties and nineties if they are fit and well for their age, then it could be a gamechanger for our armed forces.

“Such a Grandad’s Army, so to speak – allowing healthy and willing individuals aged 50 and over to serve in support roles – could in principle boost the Army by nearly six million, more than a 7,700 per cent increase over the current total strength.

“This isn’t, of course, for front-line combat. Even the most physically fit people in their late forties and upwards can’t compare to those in their twenties.

“But what they can bring is their experience and their expertise. They are ideally placed to fill roles in logistics, cybersecurity, intelligence, training, pastoral care, administration and support – the cogs that keep the military machine running.

“If upper age limits are removed, and even if only a fraction of those now eligible come forward, Britain’s Army recruitment crisis could be solved in just one day.”

Under current rules, the upper age limit for new recruits in the regular Army is 35 years and six months for soldiers, and just under 29 for officers.

For the Army Reserve – a part-time volunteer force of around 26,000 people – the limit rises to 42 for soldiers and 49 for officers.

Only a small number of specialist roles, such as doctors or legal officers, are open to new applicants up to the age of 55.

But Dr Parker, co-founder of the British Modern Military History Society, says this system ignores the potential contribution of older adults who have decades of valuable experience to offer.

Her proposal takes inspiration from the Local Defence Volunteer force set up by Winston Churchill during World War Two.

That force, later renamed the Home Guard, included men well over 65.

While largely remembered for its portrayal in classic British sitcom Dad’s Army, the Home Guard was a serious military effort, formed in 1940 to help defend Britain against potential Nazi invasion.

Dr Parker says that today’s threats, while different, are no less pressing.

With war still raging in Ukraine, NATO under growing strain, and Britain’s defence ties with the U.S. being shakier than ever, the UK may have to act fast, and act alone.

And with traditional Army recruiting pools shrinking, the answer may be to widen the recruitment net.

She said: “The Local Defence Volunteer force reflected a simple yet forgotten truth: when the stakes are high enough, the rules change.

“Everyone counts and everyone, irrespective of age, can still make a valuable contribution.

“Today’s security threats are different to those during the Second World War but no less real.

“If we can no longer rely on the traditional 18–25 age group to fill the Army ranks then we must by necessity look to the UK’s older population.

“What could be more purposeful than serving the nation through its armed forces, especially in its time of need?”

