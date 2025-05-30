Red Arrows flight path: Iconic jets to perform flypast over RAF Museum Midlands en route to Midlands Air Show - when and where to see
The Famous flying aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, will be flying over the Midlands on their way to the Midlands Air Festival this weekend (May 30/31 and June 1). The flightpath for The Red Arrows has now been released, and although the team is not flying over Worcester, they will however, be passing directly over the Malvern Hills.
According to military-airshows.co.uk, the Red Arrows will be flying directly over Badsey, Malvern, Broadwas, Great Witley and Redditch. The RAF Museum Midlands says: “The legendary RAF Red Arrows will be performing a flypast over the RAF Museum Midlands at 2.45pm on Friday 30 May, enroute to the Midlands Air Show.”
Midlands Air Festival takes place at Ragley Hall in Alcester, Warwickshire, from Friday to Sunday (May 30 to June 1). The festival will also host an array of shows featuring World War Two warbird helicopters, hot air balloons, classic jets, high-energy aerobatics, the Red Arrows, a flying circus, and more.
More than 100 rainbow coloured hot air balloons in 'rare, exciting and special shapes' will take part in four mass ascents over the weekend but 'numbers are extremely limited' if you would like to take part in a balloon flight. Tickets to the Midlands Air Festival can only be bought online and will not be available at the gate.
- RAF Waddington: 2.30pm
- South of Harby: 2.32pm
- South West of Tower Lean: 2.41pm
- North West of Standon: 2.42pm
- South of Moreton: 2.44pm
- Cosford: 2.45pm
- East of Cleobury Mortimer: 2.48pm
- North East of Ledbury: 2.51pm
- West of Chipping Norton: 2.56pm
- RAF Brize Norton: 2.58pm
- RAF Brize Norton: 5.16pm
- Shipton Under Wychwood: 5.18pm
- North of Broadwell: 5.19pm
- North of Baughton: 5.22pm
- Great Malvern: 5.23pm
- West of Stourport: 5.26pm
- Redditch: 5.29pm
- East of Evesham (Badsey): 5.54pm
- North of Broadwell: 5.56pm
- Shipton Under Wychwood: 5.57pm
- RAF Brize Norton: 5.58pm
