The iconic Red Arrows will perform a flypast today while en route to the Midlands Air Show.

The Famous flying aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, will be flying over the Midlands on their way to the Midlands Air Festival this weekend (May 30/31 and June 1). The flightpath for The Red Arrows has now been released, and although the team is not flying over Worcester, they will however, be passing directly over the Malvern Hills.

According to military-airshows.co.uk, the Red Arrows will be flying directly over Badsey, Malvern, Broadwas, Great Witley and Redditch. The RAF Museum Midlands says: “The legendary RAF Red Arrows will be performing a flypast over the RAF Museum Midlands at 2.45pm on Friday 30 May, enroute to the Midlands Air Show.”

Midlands Air Festival takes place at Ragley Hall in Alcester, Warwickshire, from Friday to Sunday (May 30 to June 1). The festival will also host an array of shows featuring World War Two warbird helicopters, hot air balloons, classic jets, high-energy aerobatics, the Red Arrows, a flying circus, and more.

More than 100 rainbow coloured hot air balloons in 'rare, exciting and special shapes' will take part in four mass ascents over the weekend but 'numbers are extremely limited' if you would like to take part in a balloon flight. Tickets to the Midlands Air Festival can only be bought online and will not be available at the gate.

RAF Waddington: 2.30pm

South of Harby: 2.32pm

South West of Tower Lean: 2.41pm

North West of Standon: 2.42pm

South of Moreton: 2.44pm

Cosford: 2.45pm

East of Cleobury Mortimer: 2.48pm

North East of Ledbury: 2.51pm

West of Chipping Norton: 2.56pm

RAF Brize Norton: 2.58pm

RAF Brize Norton: 5.16pm

Shipton Under Wychwood: 5.18pm

North of Broadwell: 5.19pm

North of Baughton: 5.22pm

Great Malvern: 5.23pm

West of Stourport: 5.26pm

Redditch: 5.29pm

East of Evesham (Badsey): 5.54pm

North of Broadwell: 5.56pm

Shipton Under Wychwood: 5.57pm

RAF Brize Norton: 5.58pm