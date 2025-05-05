Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

VE Day celebrations officially start today - and the centrepiece will be a parade in London accompanied by a flypast of the Red Arrows and other aircraft.

The RAF display team the Red Arrows turn heads wherever they appear, and today will be no different.

Red Arrows practise a new display | AS1 Emily Muir / RAF / SWNS

But while their route is centred on central London and the ceremony at Buckingham Palace, there will be a chance to see the squadron elsewhere as it makes its way across teh south of England.

Where can you see the Red Arrows today?

The route of the VE Day flypast on Monday, May 5 | military-airshows.co.uk

According to military-airshows.co.uk, this is the Red Arrows’ route.

1. 530958N 0003126W (RAF WADDINGTON (EGXW) - 1.05pm

2. 530745N 0002105W (W OF MARTIN) - 1.07pm

3. 525758N 0001702W (S OF GREAT HALE) - 1.09pm

4. 530601N 0005357E (OVERSEA) - 1.18pm

5. 525653N 0012309E (OVERSEA) - 1.22pm

6. 524455N 0014502E (OVERSEA) - 1.25pm

7. 521242N 0014600E (OVERSEA) - 1.32pm

8. 520512N 0012312E (VCY WOODBRIDGE AIRFIELD) - 1.35pm

9. 515524N 0005336E (VCY COLCHESTER) - 1.39pm

10. 513558N 0000555E (VCY WOODFORD) - 1.46pm

11. 513307N 0000058W (QUEEN ELISABETH OLYMPIC PARK) - 1.47pm

12. 513005N 0000830W (Buckingham Palace) - 1.48pm

13. 512947N 0000918W (VCY BRENTFORD) - 1.50pm

14. 511609N 0002020W (E OF MICKLEHAM) - 1.52pm

15. 510753N 0010146W (SE OF BEECH) - 1.58pm

16. 510732N 0012935W (S OF LONGSTOCK) - 2.01pm

17. 504649N 0015029W (BOURNEMOUTH (EGHH) - 2.06pm

The Red Arrows will fly over London at about 1.45pm on Monday as part of a convoy of military planes that will also include a Voyager transport aircraft, a P8 Poseidon surveillance craft, a Typhoon, and F-35 fighter jets.

The timing and the route may change due to weather or other requirements. The Met Office is forecasting that there will be some cloud this afternoon but the conditions should be suitable for the flypast.