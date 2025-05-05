VE Day flypast route: Red Arrows take part in display to mark 80th anniversary of end of Second World War
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The RAF display team the Red Arrows turn heads wherever they appear, and today will be no different.
But while their route is centred on central London and the ceremony at Buckingham Palace, there will be a chance to see the squadron elsewhere as it makes its way across teh south of England.
Where can you see the Red Arrows today?
According to military-airshows.co.uk, this is the Red Arrows’ route.
- 1. 530958N 0003126W (RAF WADDINGTON (EGXW) - 1.05pm
- 2. 530745N 0002105W (W OF MARTIN) - 1.07pm
- 3. 525758N 0001702W (S OF GREAT HALE) - 1.09pm
- 4. 530601N 0005357E (OVERSEA) - 1.18pm
- 5. 525653N 0012309E (OVERSEA) - 1.22pm
- 6. 524455N 0014502E (OVERSEA) - 1.25pm
- 7. 521242N 0014600E (OVERSEA) - 1.32pm
- 8. 520512N 0012312E (VCY WOODBRIDGE AIRFIELD) - 1.35pm
- 9. 515524N 0005336E (VCY COLCHESTER) - 1.39pm
- 10. 513558N 0000555E (VCY WOODFORD) - 1.46pm
- 11. 513307N 0000058W (QUEEN ELISABETH OLYMPIC PARK) - 1.47pm
- 12. 513005N 0000830W (Buckingham Palace) - 1.48pm
- 13. 512947N 0000918W (VCY BRENTFORD) - 1.50pm
- 14. 511609N 0002020W (E OF MICKLEHAM) - 1.52pm
- 15. 510753N 0010146W (SE OF BEECH) - 1.58pm
- 16. 510732N 0012935W (S OF LONGSTOCK) - 2.01pm
- 17. 504649N 0015029W (BOURNEMOUTH (EGHH) - 2.06pm
The Red Arrows will fly over London at about 1.45pm on Monday as part of a convoy of military planes that will also include a Voyager transport aircraft, a P8 Poseidon surveillance craft, a Typhoon, and F-35 fighter jets.
The timing and the route may change due to weather or other requirements. The Met Office is forecasting that there will be some cloud this afternoon but the conditions should be suitable for the flypast.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.