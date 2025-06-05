Royal fans will be delighted to hear that the BBC has confirmed the date for this year’s ‘Trooping the Colour: The King’s Birthday Parade’.

With the monarch due to hit 77 later this year, the show will be broadcast on Saturday 14 June 2025, with highlights airing on BBC Two at 7pm and full coverage following later that evening on BBC One at 10.30pm.

More than 1,350 soldiers will take part in the ceremonial event, including more than 300 musicians from the Massed Bands and 250 soldiers from the Foot Guards, who will line the processional route along The Mall.

This will mark Charles’ third Trooping the Colour since his accession to the throne in 2022. The parade has long commemorated the sovereign’s official birthday – regardless of the monarch’s actual date of birth – and has been a tradition since the 18th century. King Charles was born on 14 November.

The BBC is set to dedicate significant airtime to the royal event. Following highlights on BBC Two, ‘Trooping the Colour: The King’s Birthday Parade’ will be shown in full on BBC One, offering audiences across the UK the opportunity to witness one of the year’s major state occasions. The parade is expected to draw crowds to central London and will feature a full military display, processions and a flypast.

It comes as Charles mourns the death of Major General Sir Christopher Airy, the former private secretary to him and his late wife Diana, Princess of Wales. He passed away aged 91 on 7 April, just three months after the death of his spouse and leaves behind two daughters and a son.

Christopher Airy took on the role of Private Secretary and Treasurer to Charles in 1990, when the King was still Prince of Wales. His appointment came after a distinguished 35-year military career, during which he rose to the rank of Major General and commanded the Household Division. He was well known to both Queen Elizabeth II and Charles.

Although it is understood he had a cordial relationship with Diana, his tenure in the royal household lasted less than 12 months. According to The Times, he found the wide-ranging structure of Charles’s operations challenging. The paper reported: “He found it difficult to draw lines between the various charities and advisory groups.”

He resigned from the role voluntarily and was formally received by Queen Elizabeth II on his departure.