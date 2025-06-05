The Royal Cornwall Show will be kicking off today with more than 100,000 people descending upon Wadebridge over the coming days.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Royal Cornwall Show for 2025 will be held from Thursday, June, to Saturday, June 7. It's a mammoth annual agricultural show organised by the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association, which takes place at the beginning of June each year in north Cornwall.

There will be competitions for livestock, a food and farming pavilion, live music, a countryside village showcasing rural life - and a flower show. Visitors can also browse through 1,000 trade stands and enjoy entertainment in the main ring, including stunt shows and horse demonstrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prince William and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, are set to attend the festivities. Prince William, who is the Duke of Cornwall, is a patron of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association (RCAA), the charity which organises the three-day show.

The Royal Cornwall Show will be kicking off today with more than 100,000 people descending upon Wadebridge over the coming days. (Photo: Andy Parsons/Kensington Palace v Getty Images) | Andy Parsons/Kensington Palace v Getty Images

The Duchess of Edinburgh is the RCAA's vice-president and a patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations. Ahead of the event, Devon & Cornwall Police will be stepping up patrols, both on foot and on the roads, as thousands of people prepare to visit Wadebridge for the popular event.

Inspector Adam Stonehill, who heads up the Neighbourhood Policing Team in the area, said: “The event draws thousands of people to Cornwall every year – it’s an amazing sight to see and the event always has a great atmosphere. Whilst we anticipate this to be a peaceful event as usual, due to the huge influx of people visiting, we know how important it is for us to be visible to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

"Our presence isn’t about expecting any trouble, but it’s about showing our commitment to keeping the public safe and connecting with our communities.”