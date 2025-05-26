According to reports, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William are 'besotted' with the latest new additions to their family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have reportedly welcomed new additions to their family. The Sun has reported that “The Prince and Princess of Wales’s dog Orla has given birth to quads.”

A source told The Sun that “Mother and babies are doing well,” and an insider commented that “We always thought the patter of tiny feet in the Wales’s household had ended, so the sound of tiny paws will have to do.” Buckingham Palace has not made a comment about the latest arrival to the household of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The insider to The Sun also commented that “Everyone loves a new royal baby news and so new royal puppies run very close. "Everyone is very excited, not least the three children, who adore Orla, and Lupo before.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcome new additions to their family. Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales smile during the celebratory concert to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, marking the end of the Second World War in Europe, at Horse Guards Parade in London on May 8, 2025. Photo: Getty Images | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

When did the Prince and Princess of Wales get Orla?

James Middleton, the brother of Catherine, Princess of Wales gave his sister Orla as a gift in 2020, he also bred Orla’s parents and their previous dog Lupo.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were reportedly very upset when their dog Lupo died at the age of nine and were soon besotted with black cocker spaniel Orla when James Middleton gifted them with the puppy.

When Lupo died, the Prince and Princess of Wales paid tribute to him on their official Instagram page and wrote: “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much.”

Following their tribute, the Prince and Princess of Wales were inundated with condolences and one fan wrote: “Lupo was a very handsome dog.😢😢😢❤️❤️❤️❤️,” whilst another fan commented that “So sorry to hear this. Our pets are a huge part of our family. I was suffering with anxiety caring for our father in lockdown. Sadly I lost our beloved father 3 yrs ago this year. My daughter suggested that I got another dog and its been the best thing for all of us. Take care x.”