In honour of Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex shared an ‘intimate’ twerking video on her Instagram.

After sharing a photo of Prince Archie to celebrate his sixth birthday last month, it was expected that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex would do the same in honour of Princess Lilibet’s birthday (June 4), and she did do so yesterday. Earlier than expected, Meghn Markle released two black and white photos, one hugging Princess Lilibet, and another close up of her as a newborn baby.

The caption read: “Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”

Later that day on June 4, Meghan also shared a black and white photograph of Prince Harry with Princess Lilibet as a baby and a more up to date colour photograph of Prince Harry walking hand in hand with Princess Lilibet on the beach. The caption read: The sweetest bond to watch unfold 💕

“Daddy’s little girl and favorite adventurer

Meghan and Harry Twerking: How have fans reacted in the US compared to the UK? Photo:meghan/Instagram | meghan/Instagram

“Happy birthday Lili!”

However, the Duchess of Sussex decided to share a third post on Princess Lilibet’s birthday and this is the one that has undoubtedly attracted the most attention and reaction. In the video, a heavily pregnant Meghan Markle can be seen in hospital preparing for the birth of Princess Lilibet.

However, rather than lying in bed, she is seen in a black dress twerking and is joined in by Prince Harry. The caption read: “Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do! 😂.”

No sooner had Meghan Markle shared the video, then reactions from around the world were also shared and it would seem that there were more positive comments from the US than the UK. American writer Elizabeth Holmes who is based in the US and is a Royal expert who has 200K followers on Instagram, shared the video on her own Instagram.

Elizabeth Holmes wrote: “SO MANY THOUGHTS 🤯😂🥰

“We must discuss! On Lilibet’s fourth birthday, Meghan posted this video of her and Harry dancing in the hospital ahead of her arrival. I was shocked and delighted she shared this glimpse into their relationship. It is, at once, intimate and silly (what a combo) — immensely humanizing.

“What do you think! ⬇️”

In response to Elizabeth’s question, one fan wrote: “Even Lili can watch this and see the joy in the room as they waited for her arrival. So sweet. Speechless,” whilst another said: “Somewhere in the great bend I just know Diana is smiling. 🤍” Another wrote: “I personally LOVED it and found it refreshing, relatable and heartwarming. This is intimacy in action. Their closeness and bond is so obvious. I’m happier for having seen it and all the haters are just telling on themselves that they’ve never felt this elated feeling before with a trusted loved one. Keep shining H and M ❤️”

It would seem that the majority of fans who reacted to Elizabeth’s question loved the twerking video. Another person wrote: “Makes me love them so much more. 😍,” whilst another said: “I’m very much here for Meghan’s era of happiness and joy. This was really cute.”

However, when Hello! Magazine shared it on their Instagram page, it would seem that the reaction was less positive from a UK audience. One fan wrote: “Omg no British person would ever post a video of anyone they know doing this- let alone a prince at the time 😂 I don’t think she understands our culture lol,” whilst another wrote: “Thank God His Royal Highness Prince William Is Born first!”

Someone else commented “Imagine if Harry had been first born and she was to take the role of Queen Consort of our UK Royal family one day! She doesn’t have a scooby about British culture and our social graces 😂 Thank god for William and Catherine,” whilst someone else said: “She is so vulgar 😂.”