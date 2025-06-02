Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have reportedly hired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lawyer.

As the Beckham feud continues to rumble on, it has been reported that Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have hired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lawyer. Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly invited Brooklyn and Nicola over to their home in Montecito.

A source told the Daily Mail at the time that “Nicola and Meghan also had a bit of a "deep n' meaningful" as obviously both women have been positioned in the media as homewreckers - the women to tear apart their husbands' families. Harry and Meghan were very empathetic and very kind to them both. Harry was fully aware of the situation and offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through similar.”

People magazine however reported that the publication“understands it was a group dinner held at Meghan and Harry’s home, and the couple were not directly invited by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Now, it would seem according to reports, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz appear to have hired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lawyer. The Mail on Sunday reported that “Last week, the couple, who have reportedly fallen out with his parents David and Victoria, instructed Jenny Afia, the British solicitor who works for Schillings law firm.”

A source told the Mail on Sunday that “You couldn’t really make it up, first Brooklyn and Nicola cosy up together and realise they have quite a lot in common, and then all of a sudden they have enlisted the help of the Sussexes’ long-serving lawyer.

“Nicola and Brooklyn are getting fed up of stories running they don’t like. Nicola likes to control everything and they have taken this rather drastic action.”

Who is Jenny Afia?

Jenny Afia is a partner at law firm Schillings and according to their website, “Jenny is ranked as a Tier 1 leader in her field by Chambers & Partners, and has been inducted into the Legal 500 Hall of Fame. She has been recognised in Billboard’s Top Music Lawyers for three years in a row and features in the exclusive ‘Top Flight’ tier of the 2025 Spear’s 500 for leading Reputation & Privacy lawyers.”

Jenny Afia is a trustee of Common Sense Media UK, an organisation which is dedicated to improving the lives of children in the digital world, she also co-authored the 5Rights report: ‘Disrupted Childhood: The Cost of Persuasive Design.

As well as representing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Jenny Afia’s other high profile celebrity clients have included Johnny Depp.