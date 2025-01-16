Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Supermodel Kate Moss was previously married to Jamie Hince and has enjoyed high profile romances with Johnny Depp, Pete Doherty and Count Nikolai von Bismark.

Supermodel Kate Moss turns 51 on January 16, 2025, and is set to celebrate in style. However, she will not be partying with her ex boyfriend Count Nikolai von Bismark after the pair split in December 2024. The couple had been dating since 2015, but there had already been rumours of a split before they had broken up. A source told The Sun at the time that “Kate and Nikolai have been on and off for months, and ­eventually Kate felt the time was right to move on and cut ties. She felt they were going on different journeys in life. And, at 50, Kate feels fabulous and like she wants to get back out there and have some fun in time for Christmas.”

After splitting from Count Nikolai von Bismark in December last year, supermodel Kate was seen spotted leaving the Dorchester Hotel in London after having dinner at China Tang. The Daily Mail reported at the time that Kate Moss “looked stylish in a black and gold paisley coat layered over a simple black top and smart trousers. The beauty added inches to her frame with a pair of black block heels and toted her belongings in a stylish red £1,800 Bvlgari bag.”

According to reports, Kate Moss has been engaged three times, she has been married once to Jamie Hince and Jefferson Hack is the father of her model daughter, Lila. One of her most high profile romances to date was with Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and they were undoubtedly the swoon worthy couple of the 1990s. Kate was 20 at the time when they met and they are believed to have first encountered one another at Cafe Tabac in New York.

Kate once said that “I knew from the first moment we talked that we were going to be together,” and revealed to Vanity Fair that when they split, she spent ‘years’ crying over him. Kate Moss testified during Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard and The Standard reported that “Kate Moss has testified that Johnny Depp never pushed, kicked or threw her down the stairs”

The article explained that she was called “as a rebuttal witness after Heard had testified about a time she feared Depp would push her sister down a staircase. Heard said she recalled ‘rumours’ of Depp pushing Moss down a flight of stairs and she slapped Depp to stop him from harming her sister.”

After splitting from Johnny Depp in 1997, Kate Moss reportedly had a short fling with Antony Langdon, guitarist of the band Space Hog. In the early 2000s Kate Moss began a relationship ith Jefferson Hack, the co-founder and editor of Dazed & Confused. She gave birth to their daughter Lila in 2002.

Kate Moss and Jefferson Hack split in 2004 and in 2004, Kate Moss began a relationship with Babyshambles singer Pete Doherty. Who can forget the iconic photograph of Kate Moss wading through the mud in her Hunter boots with Pete at Glastonbury? The couple split in 2007 and Pete Doherty was recently interviewed by Louis Theroux. Pete now lives in France with wife Katia de Vidias and their baby. He has two other children, a son Astile with Lisa Moorish and a daughter Aisling with Lindi Hingston.

Kate Moss started dating Jamie Hince, the guitarist for The Kills in 2007. The couple wed in the Cotswolds, Kate was dressed in John Galliano and their big day was photographed by acclaimed photographer, Mario Testino. After the couple split in 2015, Kate started dating Count Nikolai von Bismark, the son of Kate’s family friend, Debbie von Bismarck. Kate Moss is currently thought to be single.