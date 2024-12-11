Kate Moss splits with Count Nikolai Von Bismarck after nine years

A supermodel is said to have ended a nine-year relationship - because her boyfriend is a teetotaller.

Kate Moss has reportedly finished with Count Nikolai Von Bismarck. The 50-year-old supermodel has moved out of the house they shared.

A source told The Sun: “Kate and Nikolai have been on and off for months, and ­eventually Kate felt the time was right to move on and cut ties. She felt they were going on different journeys in life. And, at 50, Kate feels fabulous and like she wants to get back out there and have some fun in time for Christmas.

Kate Moss and Nikolai Von Bismarck at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2017 show during Paris Fashion Week in 2016 | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“Despite being 13 years her junior, Nikolai wants to enjoy a quieter life. He remains on his sober path and they just have increasingly different hobbies and wants. Her pals have been rallying around her, and are super supportive. Obviously it’s a bit awkward because they move in similar social circles and he is the son of her great family friend ­Debbie von Bismarck.

“But she and Nikolai remain on friendly terms, and are both adamant there won’t be any tension or hostility.”

It has been said that the couple have been “on and off” for months.

Kate started dating Nikolai, who is said to have dated Princess Beatrice in the early 2000s, in 2015 after she split from her musician husband Jamie Hince.

Having known each other for a number of years with the supermodel being pals with his mother, Countess Debonnaire von Bismarck, they struck up a romance.

Nikolai has been teetotal since 2017, the same year Kate gave up alcohol. But recently she has been seen enjoying nights out on the town again with friends and family.