Although David Beckham was all smiles with King Charles at the Chelsea Flower Show 2025, the Beckham feud with his son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz shows no sign of going away. There is now speculation there is a possibility that the star actress Bella Thorne spoke out in 2015 as a ‘very, very mean girl,’ could be Nicola Peltz.

In an interview with Seventeen magazine in 2015, Bella Thorne said: "I have a mean girl," and went on to say that."She's in the business, and she's very, very mean. I stay away from her at all costs. I never say hello to her. Her siblings are not mean like she is. It's just her. One of the reasons I don't like her is because she's been a billionaire since she was very little, and she's never had to work for anything in her life."

Bella Thorne then clarified her comment about the ‘mean girl’ on HuffPostLive and said: "It's not necessarily just about one person," Bella said. "[My comment was about] letting girls know that what they're going through in life — because you know there's always a mean girl in school — it's in Hollywood, too. It doesn't change like that. Our life is not so overly glamorous. It's exactly what you're going through, but there's photos taken of it and that's kind of the difference. It's about bullying."

Bella Thorne went on to say that "If somebody wasn't flaunting [their wealth] in a mean way, to make other people feel bad about themselves, then I would not mind it," and added that "[I] would be [like], 'Go girl! You do you. Good for you — I'm happy that you have a great life!' It's when people do it in certain types of ways that make you not really appreciate them as much."

Although Nicola Peltz was speculated as the ‘mean girl’ Bella Thorne referenced, other stars who were in contention for the ‘mean girl label’ were reportedly Kylie and Kendall Jenner as well as Gigi Hadid.

How have Nicola Peltz’s fans been supporting her?

One fan took to Nicola Peltz’s Instagram account and wrote: “Girly, hang in there. It's only some of us that understand a jealous mother in law,” whilst another said: “It’s sad how some people think they know the truth and blame his wife. There are two sides to every story. Get a life people and stop judging on other people’s lives. They look like a beautiful couple who love each other. ❤️❤️❤️.”