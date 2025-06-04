Princess Lilibet is likely to be celebrating her fourth birthday quietly with parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Last year, Tina Knowles and daughter Beyoncé launched the haircare line Cécred and in reference to mothers and daughters working together in business, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex said: “I wonder if one day I'll be in business with Lili and we'll be building something.”

In response to what the Duchess of Sussex said about Princess Lilibet, Tina Knowles said: “Yeah, that's the best.” One thing for sure is that Meghan Markle is a big fan of Tina Knowles’s daughter Beyoncé as she and Prince Harry were spotted dancing the night way on the fifth night of her Cowboy Carter Tour in California last month.

To tie in with the tour’s theme, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted wearing cowboy hats on the night.

How will Princess Lilibet celebrate turning four?

Princess Lilibet or Lili as she is known, will likely be celebrating quietly at her Montecito home with her parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, brother Prince Archie. Her grandmother Doria Ragland is likely to be joining in with the celebrations.

Last year, the couple celebrated Princess Lilibet’s third birthday with a celebration at home. People magazine reported that “The family celebrated over the weekend with a party at home in Montecito, California, PEOPLE confirms. Among the guests were close friends and family as well as some of Lili's friends.”

Who are Princess Lilibet’s godparents?

Princess Lilibet’s godfather is Tyler Perry, a close friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

What are Princess Lilibet’s hobbies?

A week ago, Meghan Markle took to her Instagram and shared a video of her and Princess Lilibet harvesting honey. The caption read: “Look at all of that fresh honeycomb! Harvesting honey with my little honey. (Like mother, like daughter; she’s even wearing my gloves) 🐝 🍯.”

Will Meghan Markle release a photo of Princess Lilibet on her fourth birthday?

The Duchess of Sussex is likely to share a photo of Princess Lilibet in honour of her fourth birthday, but more than likely, it will be a photograph of the back of her head. For Prince Archie’s sixth birthday, she shared a birthday tribute to him on Instagram, in the photo, Prince Archie has his back to the camera and is looking out to the sea and sun.

The caption read: “Our son. Our sun.

“Happy 6th birthday to Archie!

“Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He’s six! Where did the time go?

“(And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special ❤️).”