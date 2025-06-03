Beyoncé’s dates at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium are the culmination of her Cowboy Carter tour.

Beyoncé is set to begin her six-date run at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and I am sure fans of the megastar can’t wait to attend one of the concerts taking place there. In February of this year, Beyoncé originally announced she would be doing four dates at London’s Tottenham Hotspur stadium. However, she then added two extra dates.

On February 2, Beyoncé took to instagram and simply wrote: “COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025” and 100K people commented on the news. She then shared a poster of her venue locations the following day with the caption: “SHE COMING.”

Following her Instagram post on February 3, many fans shared comments such as “add more days,” and “Sweet pea I love you but we need more dates in Texas,” followed by two crying face emojis.

Beyoncé is due to kick-off her six day run at London’s Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Thursday June 5, followed by June 7, June 10, June 12, June 14 and June 16. As to where she will stay in the city, one likely hotel is London’s Corinthia.

London’s Corinthia hotel is located only moments away from Trafalgar Square and Whitehall and she reportedly stayed there with husband Jay Z when they came to the city in 2021. If Queen Bey does decide to reside at the Corinthia hotel, she is set to stay in the Royal Penthouse suite, where she will be able to call on the services of a personal butler, but the kitchen also has a walk-in-cellar.

Other luxuries include a spiral staircase chandelier, a roof terrace with views of the River Thames, a powder room, a walk-in-wardrobe (a must for Beyoncé), and of course not just one living room, but two (and that is not including the ‘Macassar’ ebony dining room).

Which celebrities are fans of the Corinthia London?

Celebrity fans include Rebel Wilson, Selena Gomez, Mark Wright and his wife Michelle Keegan.

Where else could Beyoncé visit in London?

Like Victoria and David Beckham, Beyoncé is a fan of super swanky private members club Oswald’s. Oswald’s is owned by Robin Birley, who is the son of the late Mark Birley, who founded the iconic Annabel’s in London. Annabel’s was named after Annabel Goldsmith (the mother of Jemima Khan, Zac Goldsmith and Ben Goldsmith).

The night before King Charles’s coronation, the likes of Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, Zara and Mike Tindall headed to private club Oswald’s. They were also joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.