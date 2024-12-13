After Jay-Z was accused of raping a a 13-year-old girl in new civil lawsuit, Beyoncé joined him and their daughter Blue Ivy and her mother Tina Knowles at the the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere.

Only one day after Jay-Z was named in a civil lawsuit alleging he raped a 13-year old girl with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in 2000, the family put on a united front at the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere. Jay-Z (real name Shawn Corey Carter) recently responded to the recent allegations and said: “My only heartbreak is for my family, my wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.”

Eagle-eyed fans of superstar Beyoncé have noticed that Forbes recently dropped Jay-Z’s last name in a recent listing of the year’s most powerful women. Beyoncé was identified as Beyoncé Knowles rather than as Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Many fans took to X to share their views and one said: “dropping the-Carter front he last name Beyoncé… hello,” whilst another dismissed the conspiracy theory and wrote: Beyoncé has been addressed in full name with Knowles (mostly) or Knowles-Carter for a LONG TIME. Her not using”-Carter is not surprising. Too many conspiracy theories swirling in them heads. Pack it up! Now do I believe she’ll fully go back to just Knowles at some point: Yes!”

Has Beyoncé changed her name, how old was she when she met Jay-Z and do they have a pre-nup? r Jay-Z and US singer-songwriter Beyonce attend the world premiere of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" at the Dolby theater in Hollywood, California, December 9, 2024. Photo: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Other fans suggested that Forbes has always referred to Beyoncé as Beyoncé Knowles but in September, the publication used Beyoncé Knowles-Carter when they covered the launch of her whisky brand SirDavis.

How old was Beyoncé when she met Jay-Z?

Beyoncé reportedly met Jay-Z in 2000 when she was 18 years old and he was 30. However, the couple were friends for over a year before they started dating and Beyoncé told Oprah Winfrey in 2013 that “We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any date, on the phone for a year and a half, and that foundation is so important in a relationship. Just to have someone that you just like is so important, and someone that is honest."

When did Beyoncé and Jay-Z marry?

The couple married on April 4, 2008.

How many children do Beyoncé and Jay-Z have?

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have three children, Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi.

Do Beyoncé and Jay-Z have a pre-nup?

According to Business Insider, the couple reportedly signed a prenup that gives Beyoncé $5 million for each child they have together. The publication reported that the “prenup also stipulated that Beyonce would receive $10 million if the marriage ended before two years and $1 million a year for every year they remained married up to 15 years.”

Radar reported in 2016 that their prenup was updated and an insider told the publication that Beyoncé and Jay-Z have "negotiated 50-50 custody terms, plus trust funds for their daughter Ivy and any future children along with who gets what property and possessions if they separate."