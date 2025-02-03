After winning her 35th trophy at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé has made history with the most Grammy Award wins in history. | Getty Images for The Recording A

Beyoncé has announced a European tour for her latest album, Cowboy Carter, which will include stops in London and Paris.

The news comes just hours after she won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, marking her first-ever win in the category.

The 43-year-old music icon shared the tour announcement on Instagram on Sunday (February 2), posting an image of a neon sign displaying the album’s name. A second post featured a portrait of Beyoncé with bleached hair and eyebrows, captioned simply: "Cowboy Carter Tour 2025."

She later shared a third post listing some of the tour locations, including London and Paris, as well as US cities such as New York, Houston, and Los Angeles, with a caption: “SHE COMING”.

The dates have been announced as June 5, June 7, June 10 and June 12 for London, with her series of shows also set to make stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, New Jersey, Paris, Texas, Houston and Atlanta this year.

Beyoncé’s previous Renaissance tour featured 56 shows across 39 cities worldwide, suggesting another extensive global run.

The announcement follows her win at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, where she took home Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter - a historic win after previous nominations for I Am… Sasha Fierce, Beyoncé, Lemonade, and Renaissance. The album also earned her nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Country Song of the Year for the lead single "Texas Hold ‘Em."

She also dedicated the gong to Linda Martell, a groundbreaking country performer who became the first black woman to play at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, and who features on the record. Beyonce also won the best country album Grammy as well as the country duo/group performance award for her song featuring Miley Cyrus, titled II Most Wanted.

She has extended her lead as the most decorated artist in Grammys history with 35 awards.

The singer last performed in the UK in 2023 on the Renaissance World Tour, which saw her play five dates at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A presale is from February 11 to February 13, with Beyonce’s BeyGood foundation continuing “its work of helping communities with programmes in entrepreneurship, scholarships, disaster response, including helping those affected by the recent wildfires in the Los Angeles, California area”.

The general sale will take place on February 14 at 12pm at beyonce.com.