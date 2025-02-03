Beyoncé and Kendrick Lemar were the big winners at the Grammy Awards 2025, with Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX also picking up multiple awards on the night.

The world of music arrived at Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena on Sunday evening (February 2) to celebrate the biggest and best names on the industry. It proved to be a huge night for Beyoncé, who took home multiple awards including the coveted Album Of The Year for the first time in her career.

Cowboy Carter, the singer-songwriter’s first country album, also netted Beyonce a win in Best Country Album and for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II MOST WANTED with Miley Cyrus. Beyoncé’s success has meant that the celebrated singer has now broken records, with the most wins in Grammy Award history (35).

After winning her 35th trophy at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé has made history with the most Grammy Award wins in history.

Rapper Kendrick Lemar also picked up wins in multiple categories, including Record Of The Year for his song Not Like Us, which was released in 2024 as a diss track towards Canadian rapper Drake. Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter also picked up multiple awards, as did British artist Charli XCX after her successful album Brat.

Chappell Roan made a splash after picking up Best New Artist and performing her hit song Pink Pony Club on the stage. Taylor Swift went home empty-handed despite being nominated in multiple categories for her last album The Tortured Poets’ Department.

The full list of winners at the 2025 Grammy Awards:

Album of the year

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter (WINNER)

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet

Charli XCX - Brat

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol 4

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the year

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (WINNER)

The Beatles - Now And Then

Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Charli XCX - 360

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight

Song of the year

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (WINNER)

Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Billie Eilish - Birds Of A Feather

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Chappel Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight

Best new artist

Chappell Roan (WINNER)

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best pop vocal album

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet (WINNER)

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft

Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Best pop solo performance

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (WINNER)

Beyoncé - Bodyguard

Charli XCX - Apple

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Best pop duo/group performance

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile (WINNER)

Gracie Abrams ft Taylor Swift - Us

Beyoncé ft Post Malone - Levii's Jeans

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine

Best dance/electronic recording

Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender (WINNER)

Disclosure - She's Gone, Dance On

Four Tet - Loved

Fred Again & Baby Keem - Leavemealone

Kaytranada ft Childish Gambino - Witchy

Best dance/electronic album

Charli XCX - Brat (WINNER)

Four Tet - Three

Justice - Hyperdrama

Kaytranada - Timeless

Zedd - Telos

Best dance/pop recording

Charli XCX - Von Dutch (WINNER)

Madison Beer - Make You Mine

Billie Eilish - L'Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]

Ariana Grande - Yes, and?

Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

Best traditional pop vocal album

Norah Jones – Visions (WINNER)

Cyrille Aimée – À Fleur De Peau

Lake Street Dive – Good Together

Aaron Lazar – Impossible Dream

Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish

Best Latin pop album

Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (WINNER)

Anitta - Funk Generation

Luis Fonsi - El Viaje

Kenny García - García

Kali Uchis - Orquídeas

Best rock performance

The Beatles - Now And Then (WINNER)

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St. Vincent - Broken Man

Best rock song

St Vincent - Broken Man (WINNER)

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

Green Day - Dilemma

Idles - Gift Horse

Best rock album

The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds (WINNER)

The Black Crowes - Happiness B******s

Fontaines DC - Romance

Green Day - Saviors

Idles - TANGK

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

Jack White - No Name

Best alternative music album

St Vincent - All Born Screaming (WINNER)

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God

Clairo - Charm

Kim Gordon - The Collective

Brittany Howard - What Now

Best alternative music performance

St Vincent - Flea (WINNER)

Cage The Elephant - Neon Pill

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake

Fontaines D.C. – Starburster

Kim Gordon – Bye Bye

Best metal performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) (WINNER)

Judas Priest - Crown of Horns

Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate

Metallica - Screaming Suicide

Spiritbox - Cellar Door

Best rap performance

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (WINNER)

Cardi B - Enough (Miami)

Common & Pete Rock ft Posdnuos - When The Sun Shines Again

Doechii - Nissan Altima

Eminem - Houdini

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That

GloRilla - Yeah Glo!

Best melodic rap performance

Rapsody ft Erykah Badu - 3:AM (WINNER)

Jordan Adetunji ft Kehlani - Kehlani

Beyoncé ft Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii

Future & Metro Boomin ft The Weeknd - We Still Don't Trust You

Latto - Big Mama

Best rap song

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (WINNER)

Rapsody ft Hit-Boy - Asteroids

Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign - Carnival

Future & Metro Boomin ft Kendrick Lamar - Like That

GloRilla - Yeah Glo!

Best rap album

Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal (WINNER)

J Cole - Might Delete Later

Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium, Vol 1

Eminem - The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin - We Don't Trust You

Best country solo performance

Chris Stapleton - It Takes A Woman (WINNER)

Beyoncé - 16 Carriages

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best country duo/group performance

Beyoncé ft Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted (WINNER)

Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan - Cowboys Cry Too

Brothers Osborne - Break Mine

Dan + Shay - Bigger Houses

Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Best country song

Kacey Musgraves - The Architect (WINNER)

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

Best country album

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter (WINNER)

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Chris Stapleton - Higher

Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind

Best R&B performance

Muni Long - Made For Me (Live On BET) (WINNER)

Jhené Aiko - Guidance

Chris Brown - Residuals

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

SZA - Saturn

Best R&B song

SZA - Saturn (WINNER)

Kehlani - After Hours

Tems - Burning

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Muni Long - Ruined Me

Best progressive R&B album

Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You (JOINT WINNER)

NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) - Why Lawd? (JOINT WINNER)

Durand Bernarr - En Route

Childish Gambino - Bando Stone And The New World

Kehlani - Crash

Best R&B album

Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe) (WINNER)

Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack

Muni Long - Revenge

Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Usher - Coming Home

Best African music performance

Tems - Love Me JeJe (WINNER)

Yemi Alade - Tomorrow

Asake & Wizkid - MMS

Chris Brown ft Davido & Lojay - Sensational

Burna Boy - Higher

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro (WINNER)

Alissia

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen (WINNER)

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best comedy album

Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer (WINNER)

Ricky Gervais - Armageddon

Jim Gaffigan - The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser - Someday You'll Die

Trevor Noah - Where Was I

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein - London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper (WINNER)

The Color Purple - Various Artists

Deadpool & Wolverine - Various Artists

Saltburn - Various Artists

Twisters: The Album - Various Artists

Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and television)

Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two (WINNER)

Laura Karpman - American Fiction

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers

Kris Bowers - The Color Purple

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shōgun

Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media

Winifred Phillips - Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord (WINNER)

Pinar Toprak - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

John Paesano - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Wilbert Roget, II - Star Wars Outlaws

Best song written for visual media

Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (From American Symphony) (WINNER)

Luke Combs - Ain't No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)

*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo - Can't Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

Best audio book narration

Jimmy Carter - Last Sunday in Plains: A Centennial Celebration (WINNER)

George Clinton - ...And Your Ass Will Follow

Guy Oldfield - All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words

Dolly Parton - Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones

Barbra Streisand - My Name Is Barbra

Best music video

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (WINNER)

A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swif

Charli XCX - 360

Eminem - Houdini

Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight

Best music film

American Symphony (WINNER)

June

Kings From Queens

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple

The Greatest Night In Pop

Best jazz vocal album

Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday (WINNER)

Christie Dashiell - Journey In Black

Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol 1

Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza

Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal

Best jazz instrumental album

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance (WINNER)

Ambrose Akinmusire ft Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley - Owl Song

Kenny Barron ft Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson - Beyond This Place

Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)

Sullivan Fortner - Solo Game

Best alternative jazz album

Meshell Ndegeocello - No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin (WINNER)

Arooj Aftab - Night Reign

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Robert Glasper - Code Derivation

Keyon Harrold - Foreverland

Best jazz performance

Samara Joy feat. Sullivan Fortner – Twinkle Twinkle Little Me (WINNER)

The Baylor Project – Walk With Me, Lord

Lakecia Benjamin feat. Randy Brecker, Jeff "Tain" Watts, & John Scofield – Phoenix Reimagined (Live)

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck –Juno

Dan Pugach Big Band feat. Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts – Little Fears

Best musical theatre album

Hell's Kitchen (WINNER)

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Best opera recording

Saariaho: Adriana Mater - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas) (WINNER)

Adams: Girls Of The Golden West - John Adams, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas - Yannick Nézet-Séguin (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Moravec: The Shining - Gerard Schwarz, conductor (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus)

Puts: The Hours - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best orchestral performance

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) (WINNER)

John Adams: City Noir - Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance - Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major - JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)

Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen - Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

Stravinsky: The Firebird - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)