Grammy Awards 2025: Full list of winners including Beyonce, Kendrick Lemar and Chappell Roan
The world of music arrived at Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena on Sunday evening (February 2) to celebrate the biggest and best names on the industry. It proved to be a huge night for Beyoncé, who took home multiple awards including the coveted Album Of The Year for the first time in her career.
Cowboy Carter, the singer-songwriter’s first country album, also netted Beyonce a win in Best Country Album and for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II MOST WANTED with Miley Cyrus. Beyoncé’s success has meant that the celebrated singer has now broken records, with the most wins in Grammy Award history (35).
Rapper Kendrick Lemar also picked up wins in multiple categories, including Record Of The Year for his song Not Like Us, which was released in 2024 as a diss track towards Canadian rapper Drake. Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter also picked up multiple awards, as did British artist Charli XCX after her successful album Brat.
Chappell Roan made a splash after picking up Best New Artist and performing her hit song Pink Pony Club on the stage. Taylor Swift went home empty-handed despite being nominated in multiple categories for her last album The Tortured Poets’ Department.
The full list of winners at the 2025 Grammy Awards:
Album of the year
- Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter (WINNER)
- André 3000 - New Blue Sun
- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet
- Charli XCX - Brat
- Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol 4
- Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Record of the year
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (WINNER)
- The Beatles - Now And Then
- Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Charli XCX - 360
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
- Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight
Song of the year
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (WINNER)
- Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
- Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
- Billie Eilish - Birds Of A Feather
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
- Chappel Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight
Best new artist
- Chappell Roan (WINNER)
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- Raye
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Best pop vocal album
- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet (WINNER)
- Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft
- Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine
- Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Best pop solo performance
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (WINNER)
- Beyoncé - Bodyguard
- Charli XCX - Apple
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Best pop duo/group performance
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile (WINNER)
- Gracie Abrams ft Taylor Swift - Us
- Beyoncé ft Post Malone - Levii's Jeans
- Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess
- Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine
Best dance/electronic recording
- Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender (WINNER)
- Disclosure - She's Gone, Dance On
- Four Tet - Loved
- Fred Again & Baby Keem - Leavemealone
- Kaytranada ft Childish Gambino - Witchy
Best dance/electronic album
- Charli XCX - Brat (WINNER)
- Four Tet - Three
- Justice - Hyperdrama
- Kaytranada - Timeless
- Zedd - Telos
Best dance/pop recording
- Charli XCX - Von Dutch (WINNER)
- Madison Beer - Make You Mine
- Billie Eilish - L'Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]
- Ariana Grande - Yes, and?
- Troye Sivan - Got Me Started
Best traditional pop vocal album
- Norah Jones – Visions (WINNER)
- Cyrille Aimée – À Fleur De Peau
- Lake Street Dive – Good Together
- Aaron Lazar – Impossible Dream
- Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish
Best Latin pop album
- Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (WINNER)
- Anitta - Funk Generation
- Luis Fonsi - El Viaje
- Kenny García - García
- Kali Uchis - Orquídeas
Best rock performance
- The Beatles - Now And Then (WINNER)
- The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
- Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me
- Idles - Gift Horse
- Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
- St. Vincent - Broken Man
Best rock song
- St Vincent - Broken Man (WINNER)
- The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
- Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
- Green Day - Dilemma
- Idles - Gift Horse
Best rock album
- The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds (WINNER)
- The Black Crowes - Happiness B******s
- Fontaines DC - Romance
- Green Day - Saviors
- Idles - TANGK
- Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
- Jack White - No Name
Best alternative music album
- St Vincent - All Born Screaming (WINNER)
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God
- Clairo - Charm
- Kim Gordon - The Collective
- Brittany Howard - What Now
Best alternative music performance
- St Vincent - Flea (WINNER)
- Cage The Elephant - Neon Pill
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake
- Fontaines D.C. – Starburster
- Kim Gordon – Bye Bye
Best metal performance
- Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) (WINNER)
- Judas Priest - Crown of Horns
- Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate
- Metallica - Screaming Suicide
- Spiritbox - Cellar Door
Best rap performance
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (WINNER)
- Cardi B - Enough (Miami)
- Common & Pete Rock ft Posdnuos - When The Sun Shines Again
- Doechii - Nissan Altima
- Eminem - Houdini
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That
- GloRilla - Yeah Glo!
Best melodic rap performance
- Rapsody ft Erykah Badu - 3:AM (WINNER)
- Jordan Adetunji ft Kehlani - Kehlani
- Beyoncé ft Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii
- Future & Metro Boomin ft The Weeknd - We Still Don't Trust You
- Latto - Big Mama
Best rap song
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (WINNER)
- Rapsody ft Hit-Boy - Asteroids
- Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign - Carnival
- Future & Metro Boomin ft Kendrick Lamar - Like That
- GloRilla - Yeah Glo!
Best rap album
- Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal (WINNER)
- J Cole - Might Delete Later
- Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium, Vol 1
- Eminem - The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
- Future & Metro Boomin - We Don't Trust You
Best country solo performance
- Chris Stapleton - It Takes A Woman (WINNER)
- Beyoncé - 16 Carriages
- Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
- Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Best country duo/group performance
- Beyoncé ft Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted (WINNER)
- Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan - Cowboys Cry Too
- Brothers Osborne - Break Mine
- Dan + Shay - Bigger Houses
- Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
Best country song
- Kacey Musgraves - The Architect (WINNER)
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
- Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
- Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
Best country album
- Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter (WINNER)
- Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
- Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
- Chris Stapleton - Higher
- Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind
Best R&B performance
- Muni Long - Made For Me (Live On BET) (WINNER)
- Jhené Aiko - Guidance
- Chris Brown - Residuals
- Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
- SZA - Saturn
Best R&B song
- SZA - Saturn (WINNER)
- Kehlani - After Hours
- Tems - Burning
- Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
- Muni Long - Ruined Me
Best progressive R&B album
- Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You (JOINT WINNER)
- NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) - Why Lawd? (JOINT WINNER)
- Durand Bernarr - En Route
- Childish Gambino - Bando Stone And The New World
- Kehlani - Crash
Best R&B album
- Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe) (WINNER)
- Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack
- Muni Long - Revenge
- Lucky Daye - Algorithm
- Usher - Coming Home
Best African music performance
- Tems - Love Me JeJe (WINNER)
- Yemi Alade - Tomorrow
- Asake & Wizkid - MMS
- Chris Brown ft Davido & Lojay - Sensational
- Burna Boy - Higher
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Daniel Nigro (WINNER)
- Alissia
- Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
- Ian Fitchuk
- Mustard
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Amy Allen (WINNER)
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessi Alexander
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Raye
Best comedy album
- Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer (WINNER)
- Ricky Gervais - Armageddon
- Jim Gaffigan - The Prisoner
- Nikki Glaser - Someday You'll Die
- Trevor Noah - Where Was I
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
- Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein - London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper (WINNER)
- The Color Purple - Various Artists
- Deadpool & Wolverine - Various Artists
- Saltburn - Various Artists
- Twisters: The Album - Various Artists
Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and television)
- Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two (WINNER)
- Laura Karpman - American Fiction
- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers
- Kris Bowers - The Color Purple
- Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shōgun
Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media
- Winifred Phillips - Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord (WINNER)
- Pinar Toprak - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
- John Paesano - Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Wilbert Roget, II - Star Wars Outlaws
Best song written for visual media
- Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (From American Symphony) (WINNER)
- Luke Combs - Ain't No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)
- *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)
- Olivia Rodrigo - Can't Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
- Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)
Best audio book narration
- Jimmy Carter - Last Sunday in Plains: A Centennial Celebration (WINNER)
- George Clinton - ...And Your Ass Will Follow
- Guy Oldfield - All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words
- Dolly Parton - Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones
- Barbra Streisand - My Name Is Barbra
Best music video
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (WINNER)
- A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swif
- Charli XCX - 360
- Eminem - Houdini
- Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight
Best music film
- American Symphony (WINNER)
- June
- Kings From Queens
- Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple
- The Greatest Night In Pop
Best jazz vocal album
- Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday (WINNER)
- Christie Dashiell - Journey In Black
- Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol 1
- Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza
- Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal
Best jazz instrumental album
- Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance (WINNER)
- Ambrose Akinmusire ft Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley - Owl Song
- Kenny Barron ft Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson - Beyond This Place
- Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
- Sullivan Fortner - Solo Game
Best alternative jazz album
- Meshell Ndegeocello - No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin (WINNER)
- Arooj Aftab - Night Reign
- André 3000 - New Blue Sun
- Robert Glasper - Code Derivation
- Keyon Harrold - Foreverland
Best jazz performance
- Samara Joy feat. Sullivan Fortner – Twinkle Twinkle Little Me (WINNER)
- The Baylor Project – Walk With Me, Lord
- Lakecia Benjamin feat. Randy Brecker, Jeff "Tain" Watts, & John Scofield – Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
- Chick Corea & Béla Fleck –Juno
- Dan Pugach Big Band feat. Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts – Little Fears
Best musical theatre album
- Hell's Kitchen (WINNER)
- Merrily We Roll Along
- The Notebook
- The Outsiders
- Suffs
- The Wiz
Best opera recording
- Saariaho: Adriana Mater - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas) (WINNER)
- Adams: Girls Of The Golden West - John Adams, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
- Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas - Yannick Nézet-Séguin (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- Moravec: The Shining - Gerard Schwarz, conductor (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus)
- Puts: The Hours - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best orchestral performance
- Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) (WINNER)
- John Adams: City Noir - Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance - Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)
- Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major - JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
- Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen - Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)
- Stravinsky: The Firebird - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)