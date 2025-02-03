Grammy Awards 2025 worst dressed. Photos by Getty Images. Composite by NationalWorld.placeholder image
Grammys 2025: 11 worst dressed celebrities from this year's Grammy Awards

Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand

Lifestyle & Fashion Writer, NationalWorld

3rd Feb 2025, 11:00am

These are 11 of the worst dressed celebrities who attended the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards were held on Sunday (February 2) in Los Angeles - and the ceremony is just as much about what the artists wear as well as honouring their artistic talent.

Unfortuantely, there are some famous faces who didn’t get it quite right and got lots of attention . . . negative attention. Click through our gallery to see 11 of the stars who really should have re-thought their outfit choice for this year’s Grammys.

Singer Charli Xcx missed the mark with this blue suede-looking three piece and strange boots that look like stockings with heels. To be blunt, it looks like she forgot to put on her top and trousers, but for some reason remembered a jacket and a belt . . . why was the belt even needed? (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Singer Charli Xcx

Singer Charli Xcx missed the mark with this blue suede-looking three piece and strange boots that look like stockings with heels. To be blunt, it looks like she forgot to put on her top and trousers, but for some reason remembered a jacket and a belt . . . why was the belt even needed? (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Actress Evis Xheneti is known for pushing the boundaries with her clothing choices, but this outfit isn't the one. I'm all for a colour block outfit, but the super long sleeves look silly (and are surely very impractical), and the thick head dress and rolled up hemline look clunky and uncomfortable. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund)

2. Evis Xheneti

Actress Evis Xheneti is known for pushing the boundaries with her clothing choices, but this outfit isn't the one. I'm all for a colour block outfit, but the super long sleeves look silly (and are surely very impractical), and the thick head dress and rolled up hemline look clunky and uncomfortable. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund) | Getty Images for Janie's Fund

It looked like US singer Lucky Daye could't decide if he wanted a tight fix or a relaxed fit so opted for both; one on top and one on bottom - and it seems he forgot to iron his trousers. The colour of the two piece is also unflattering. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

3. US singer Lucky Daye

It looked like US singer Lucky Daye could't decide if he wanted a tight fix or a relaxed fit so opted for both; one on top and one on bottom - and it seems he forgot to iron his trousers. The colour of the two piece is also unflattering. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Musician Markos D1 ruined a perfectly nice black suit by having a tacky crystal snake attached to his shoulder all night. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Markos D1

Musician Markos D1 ruined a perfectly nice black suit by having a tacky crystal snake attached to his shoulder all night. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

