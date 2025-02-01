Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The biggest night in music is almost upon us as the Grammy Awards 2025 prepares to kick off.

The prestigious annual event serves to celebrate the biggest names in the music industry with titans such as Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Adele becoming legend of the ceremony in modern times. The 2025 ceremony is almost upon us, with preparations underway to celebrate and award some of the biggest names from the 2024 charts.

It can be easy to get caught up in the excitement of the show, but for UK viewers - is there anyway to watch live? Here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony and how to tune in.

When is the Grammy Awards 2025?

The Grammy Awards 2025 are set to take place this weekend | AFP via Getty Images

The star-studded ceremony will begin at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena at 8pm local time on Sunday, February 2. This means that the ceremony will begin at 1am UK time in the early hours of Monday morning (February 3), and is expected to finish up around 4.30am.

Can I watch the Grammy Awards 2025 in the UK?

As the biggest music award ceremony on the planet, the Grammy has understandably garnered interest from around the globe. As a result, the ceremony will be available to watch internationally.

The Grammys 2025 will be available to watch in the UK live on Paramount+. You will need a subscription to the streaming service to access the live show - you can sign up via the Paramount+ website or via the streaming services' app on your supported device.

Who is nominated at the Grammy Awards 2025?

Beyoncé leads the nomination list with 11 nods for her country-inspired album Cowboy Carter. Her nominations, which are the highest number she has ever received in a single year, came in categories including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best Country Album among many others.

Beyonce leads the nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards | Getty Images

Other artists rising to the top of the nomination list includes Charli XCX, who saw massive mainstream success with her album Brat which created a cultural moment in 2024. After a breakout year, Chappell Roan has also picked up multiple nominations, including for Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Best New Artist.

Taylor Swift picked up multiple nominations, as did Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lemar, Post Malone and Sabrina Carpenter.

Who is performing at the Grammy Awards 2025?

The Grammys 2025 is set to be the usual A-list affair, with some of the year’s biggest chart-toppers set to take to the stage. The full list of performers confirmed so far are:

Benson Boone

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Charli XCX

Doechii

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Shakira

Teddy Swims

Taylor Swift is set to be in attendance. Although she is not scheduled to perform, the singer will be on hand to present at the ceremony. The Recording Academy, which runs the Grammy Awards, said in a post on social media: “Are you ready for it? @TaylorSwift is joining us this Sunday as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYs.”