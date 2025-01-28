Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year’s GRAMMY Awards are still set to take place on February 2 2025 🎶🎤🏆

The GRAMMY Awards are set to take place this weekend

This year sees three musicians looking to break records; Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

But what records are they looking to break - and who else could make history at the ceremony?

The 2025 GRAMMY Awards are set to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2 2025, with Trevor Noah your host for the musical celebration.

But there are three individuals in particular this year that people are keeping an eye on, notably due to the history they could make earning awards at this year’s ceremony; Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish.

They’re not the only ones who could make history, but as pop music continues to dominate the charts both sides of the Atlantic - and of course, our ears - there is a particular focus on the three on this occasion.

So what records could the triumvirate of pop icons break at this year's event, and who else could make history?

What records could Beyoncé break at the 2025 Grammy Awards?

[L-R] Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish could make GRAMMY Awards history when the ceremony takes place on February 2 2024 in Los Angeles. | Getty Images

Beyoncé, the most awarded artist in Grammy history with 32 wins, could extend her record to 43 with 11 nominations at the 2025 Grammy Awards, with her album Cowboy Carter could surpass Santana's Supernatural as the most awarded album, potentially taking home more than 9 Grammys.

Beyoncé could also break records for the most wins in a single night. With 8 wins, she would tie Michael Jackson and Santana’s record, and a ninth win would set a new one. Additionally, with 6 wins in a single night, she could surpass herself and Adele for the most Grammys by a female artist in one night. A win in Album of the Year would end her streak of 5 nominations without a win, making her the most-nominated female artist without an AOTY trophy.

In Song of the Year, a win for Texas Hold ’Em would bring her total to two, tying the record for most wins in the category. A win in Record of the Year would end her 9-nomination drought. Finally, Beyoncé’s nominations in country music categories could make her the first Black female artist to win Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and Best Country Song.

What records could Taylor Swift break at the 2025 Grammy Awards?

Taylor Swift is set to break multiple records at the 2025 Grammy Awards, led by her album The Tortured Poets Department. A win for the album would make Swift the artist with the most Album of the Year wins, with five trophies (following Fearless, 1989, folklore, and Midnights).

She could also become the first female artist to win Album of the Year in consecutive years. A victory in 2025 would place her in the company of Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra as the third artist to achieve this.

In Song of the Year, Swift, who has been nominated 8 times without a win, could finally claim victory with Fortnight, while in Best Pop Vocal Album, Swift could make history by winning three times and in consecutive years, having previously won for 1989 and Midnights.

In Best Music Video, a win for Fortnight would give her three wins in the category, tying her with director Mark Romanek and producer Nathan Scherrer. It would also make her the first artist to win for a self-directed video twice, following All Too Well: The Short Film.

What records could Billie Eilish break at the 2025 Grammy Awards?

Billie Eilish, with 7 nominations at the 2025 Grammy Awards, is set to break multiple records. She could surpass Beyoncé and Adele’s record for the most Grammys won by a female artist in one night, with both having won 6 in a single ceremony. Eilish, with 7 nominations, has the chance to set a new record.

Eilish could also become the second artist ever to win Song, Record, and Album of the Year in one night on two occasions. Only Adele has done this, in 2012 and 2017. Eilish achieved this feat in 2020 and could repeat it in 2025. She is also on track to become the third female artist to win Album of the Year twice as the main credited artist, joining Taylor Swift and Adele. Eilish won for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2020 and could win again for Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Eilish and her brother FINNEAS could set a new record by winning their third Song of the Year Grammy with Birds of a Feather, having previously won for bad guy and What Was I Made For? They could also become the first songwriters to win the category in two consecutive years. In Record of the Year, Eilish could tie the record for the most wins (3) with Paul Simon and Bruno Mars. She would also become the first woman to win three times and the first artist to do so with solo recordings.

Eilish could also tie the record for most wins in Best Pop Vocal Album if she wins her second Grammy for Hit Me Hard and Soft, joining Swift, Adele, and Kelly Clarkson. Lastly, despite 5 nominations in Best Pop Solo Performance, Eilish has yet to win. A victory for Birds of a Feather in 2025 would eliminate this “record” and mark a milestone in her Grammy career.

Who else could break records at the 2025 Grammy Awards?

Eminem looks to extend his record as the most awarded rapper in GRAMMY history this weekend. | Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

Eminem, with his latest album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), could extend his lead as the most awarded rapper in the Best Rap Album category, aiming for a record-breaking seventh win. The Beatles, whose album Now And Then marks their fifth Record of the Year nomination, could finally snag a win, setting a new record for the longest gap between their first nomination in 1965 and their first potential win in 2025.

2025 could also mark the longest streak of female solo artists winning Best New Artist at the Grammys. The past seven years have seen female solo acts take the title, from Sabrina Carpenter to Victoria Monét, with this year’s crop including the likes of Doechii, RAYE, and Chappell Roan.

Shaboozey has a chance to make history as the first male solo country artist to win Best New Artist in 15 years, following in the footsteps of country acts that have won in the past, while Chris Stapleton could tie the record for the most wins in the Best Country Album category, with four awards to his name. His latest album Higher could solidify his place alongside The Chicks.

Kendrick Lamar could further cement his dominance in the Best Rap Performance category with a seventh win, surpassing even his previous triumphs, while Kanye West could break his own record for the most Grammy wins in the Best Rap Song category, should he win for Carnival.

Finally, Lady Gaga, who announced her seventh studio album Mayhem this week, is poised to make history with a third Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance if her collaboration with Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile, wins in 2025. She would break the tie she currently shares with SZA, becoming the first artist to win the category three times.

Do you think any of the artists we’ve mentioned are set to break records at this weekend’s GRAMMY Awards ceremony? Let us know your predictions by leaving a comment down below.