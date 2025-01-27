Liam Payne to be honoured at the Brit Awards, will the members of One Direction reunite on stage?
The Brit Awards is set to honour the late Liam Payne with a special tribute at this year’s award ceremony. This means that the singer’s One Direction bandmates - Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik - could reunite on stage for the first time in 10 years.
Speaking to The Sun a music industry source revealed: “The tribute to Liam at this year’s awards show has caused a real buzz and speculation that the remaining One Direction bandmates could finally come back together again on stage. It would be an entirely fitting way to honour Liam and talks are already under way about how to make this segment of the Brits unforgettable.”
They added: “Liam loved the Brit Awards and attended and performed many times over the years, both with 1D and as a solo artist, and will forever be part of the show’s history. It’s still in the very early stages of preparation and the finer details are still being worked out, with official approaches to be made in coming weeks, but there are set to be a mixture of performances, tasteful photo and video montages and a live orchestra.
“As well as the possibility of the One Direction lads being involved, other stars from the industry will be on hand to remember Liam on the night.”
Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16. The One Direction singers attended his funeral in Buckinghamshire in November.
This year's Brit Awards will be hosted by Jack Whitehall and will air on ITV Saturday March 1.
