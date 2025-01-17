Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Roman Kemp and Maya Jama confirmed they will not be returning to host The Brit Awards.

The Brit Awards 2025 have announced Roman Kemp’s replacement to host the ceremony this year and fans are thrilled. The awards team made the announcement on social media on Thursday [January 16].

The Instagram post read: “don’t call it a comeback. @jackwhitehall returns to host BRITs 2025.” The comedian is set to return to host The Brit Awards 2025 after three years. Jack Whitehall previously hosted the music awards from 2018 to 2021.

Speaking of his return to the show the comedian said: “They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and that is absolutely the case with the Brit Awards. It is my favourite night of the year, and I am delighted to be invited back to host in 2025.”

Comedian Mo Gilligan took over from Jack Whitehall in 2022 and 2023. Last year saw Roman Kemp host the awards along with Maya Jama and Clara Amfo. Earlier this month it was revealed that the trio would not be returning.

However, despite reports Roman Kemp was axed from his presenting role it seems there are no bad feelings towards his replacement. Taking to social media the TV star replied to the announcement and wrote: “Return of the King.”

Fans also commented on the social media post. One person wrote: “I love ittttt!!!! Can’t wait to laugh out loud! Congratulations Jack!” Another added: “Yay I'll start watching it again.”

The 2025 Brit Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 1 at London's O2 Arena.

