Beyonce and Jay Z are reportedly looking for a UK home - here’s where the power couple are said to be house hunting.

Megastar couple Beyonce and Jay Z are looking for a house in the UK, it has been reported. The pair are said to be interested in setting up a base in the Cotswolds.

A source told the Daily Mail’s Eden Confidential column the couple decided on the move in light of the recent LA wildfires, which left thousands facing the loss of their homes.

“The wildfires have given them a good reason to look outside of Los Angeles to build new bases,” the source said. "They will always be based in LA but the UK is on the agenda. Beyonce loves the UK because they support everything she does.”

The Cotswolds, in Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire, have become a favourite countryside haunt for the rich and famous, with the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, Lily Allen, Simon Cowell and Ellen Degeneres among A-listers with properties in the area. Top Gear favourite Jeremy Clarkson also has his Diddly Squat Farm there.

The source added: "They are focused on the Cotswolds now because of the land and space. They've stayed there. They've been looking for properties and will buy if they find somewhere that feels like home, but are looking at short-term agreements while they make their decision."

The pair - who have seven-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi and daughter Blue Ivy, 13, together - are reportedly hoping to find a short-term UK base while Beyonce tours Europe this summer.

"Beyonce wants touring to feel as normal as possible for the kids which is why hotels aren't ideal,” the source went on. "They have two [UK] properties in mind. Daylesford, Lord Bamford's 1,700-acre estate, perhaps? Or Blenheim Palace?"

The Single Ladies singer brings her Cowboy Carter Tour to the UK in June, with six shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, and 16, followed by three shows at the Stade de France in Paris on June 19, 21, and 22.