Jeremy Clarkson, Lisa Hogan, Kaleb Cooper, and Charlie Ireland returning to Diddly Squat Farm as release date for Clarkson’s farm season 4 has been announced.

It’s official - Jeremy Clarkson and the rest of the Diddly Squat Farm team are returning as the Clarkson’s Farm season 4 release date has finally been announced. The crew will face new challenges and ambitious projects - including adding a brand new pub into the mix.

After rounding off season 3 with the Diddly Squat gang toasting a tumultuous year, Jeremy, along with partner Lisa Hogan, farmer Kaleb Cooper, and farm management advisor Charlie Ireland, are ready to do it all again. Season 4 returns a few months later to find life on the farm has changed.

Kaleb is on a nationwide tour, Lisa is working on a new product line, and Jeremy is left to run the farm alone. In Kaleb’s absence, Jeremy must keep Diddly on track and comes up with an idea. Thwarted in his attempts to open a Farm to Fork restaurant, Jeremy plans to reignite that vision and get back in the council’s good books by drawing crowds away from the farm shop. All he needs to do is buy a pub.

However, the road to becoming a pub landlord isn’t straightforward either. Jeremy faces obstacles including derelict buildings, red tape and a picnic site with a colourful past. Cheerful Charlie lends a hand, but even he isn’t prepared for the challenges that arise once Jeremy finds his perfect pub.

Back at Diddly Squat, the Lamborghini tractor is showing its age, and there’s a menagerie of livestock to manage. Mother nature conspires to make this one of the toughest years ever for British farmers, but when the whole gang pulls together, anything is possible.

Clarkson’s Farm season 4 - how to watch

You will be able to stream the first four episodes of Clarkson’s Farm season 4 exclusively on Prime Video from May 23, with two additional episodes released a week later on May 30, followed by the final two on June 6.

The season 4 release date comes after Clarkson recently confirmed the show has been renewed for season 5.

Prime Video is included with a Prime Membership which costs £8.99 per month and £95 per year.