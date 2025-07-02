Mihai Leu, former world boxing champion and Romanian rally champion, has died at the age of 56.

Leu had been in the intensive care unit at Fundeni Clinical Hospital in Bucharest for over a week, after arriving in critical condition on June 21. According to medical reports, he was airlifted to the hospital by helicopter following another hemorrhage and placed in an induced coma.

Late Tuesday night (July 1), his death was announced on the Facebook page dedicated to him.

A family statement read: “With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Mihai this evening. A true champion, both in the boxing ring and on the rally circuits, Mihai was much more than an exceptional athlete - he was a symbol of willpower, courage and passion.

“For fans, Mihai was and will remain a role model. A man who inspired through every fight, every race, and through the dignity with which he lived his life.

“For us, his family, he was a wonderful friend, husband and father. His legacy lives on through all who loved him and witnessed his unique journey. We will never forget you.”

Born in Hunedoara, Mihai Leu began boxing in 1977. Between 1991 and 1997, he fought 28 professional bouts, winning all of them, including 10 by knockout. In 1997, he became the WBO welterweight world champion. The following year, injuries forced him to retire from boxing.

Not long after, Leu switched to rally racing, quickly making his mark by winning the Romanian national championship in 2003.

Leu’s health struggles began in 2014 when he was diagnosed with colon cancer. He underwent multiple surgeries over the years, including a kidney stent placement.

Complications in late 2024 required another emergency procedure at Fundeni Hospital.

In May 2025, he was hospitalized again for several weeks due to further complications but was discharged in mid-May.

His condition deteriorated once more in June. Despite the best efforts of doctors, Mihai Leu passed away after spending more than a week in intensive care.