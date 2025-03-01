The boxer Carson Jones has died at the age of 38, leaving people across the boxing world in mourning.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jones, who was from Oklahoma City in the United States, had a 44-16 record (with 32 knockout wins) and was a former USBA welterweight champion. He was also known for twice fighting and losing to Kell Brook during his 63-bout career.

The star’s last fight was in 2023, and he had recently become ill after complications during oesophagus surgery. Jones had told his social media followers in January that he was struggling with gastrointestinal problems. His digestive tract was affected as a result, which caued Jones distress and left him struggling to eat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At one point, Jones posted to his fans: “I finally have surgery on my esophagus on Monday. I cannot wait. This s*** is driving me insane. I’ve had a max of three bites of food per day for the last few weeks, with a loss of 35 pounds. Some days, there is no food or drink at all.”

Former USBA welterweight champion boxer Carson Jones has died at the age of 38. Photo by X/@GoldenCalebT. | X/@GoldenCalebT

Shortly afterwards, however, former opponent Caleb Traux took to social media to tell fans there had been a problem with the procedure. “Boxing community, we need some prayers for former world title challenger Carson Jones”, he wrote on Wednesday (February 26). "He had complications during a surgical procedure, and my friend can use all the good vibes he can get.”

Traux confirmed that Jones had died in another post on his X page in the early hours of this morning (Saturday March 1). Alongside a photo of the pair together, he wrote: "Rest in paradise to my man. Boxing lost a good one, too early." The star obviously had health issues in the last few days of his life, but cause of death has not been announced at this time.

There have also been many more tributes from across the industry. British boxing referee Mark Lyson posted: "Very sad to hear the news about the passing of Carson Jones at just 38. RIP Champ." Manager Sam Jones said: "Such sad news about Carson Jones."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many fans have also posted messages of condolence online. One said: “Damn that's terrible. 38? Far too young man RIP.” Another said: “Such sad news” alongside a sad face emoji. One more simply said “RIP”.