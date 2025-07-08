Emmie Silbery, who grew to fame as a beloved member of the Gogglebox Australia cast, has died aged 96, her granddaughter Isabelle has announced.

Isabelle took to Instagram where she shared the sad new with her followers. She said: “ Our Emmie, waited for me to come home for one last snuggle. Her last words ‘I’m ready to hang up now’

“She was 96, an orphan, a nurse, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, the oldest woman on TV, a great grandmother, an author and so much more. Thank you for loving her as much as we did and will forever. Have a big rest now- you deserve it.”

Emmie appeared on the hit Aussie show alongside Isabelle, and Isabelle’s mum and Emmie’s daughter Kerry from season three in 2016. Emmie left the show in 2023 following her dementia diagnosis, with Kerry and Isabelle continuing on with Isabelle’s daughter Ruby until the family left the show in 2024.

Tributes have poured in for the late Gogglebox star. Keith and Lee, who appeared on the Network 10 show alongside the Silbery family, said: “Our hearts are so heavy with sadness.Emmie was our adopted grandmother to Keith and I as we lost our grandparents years ago. You told us so many stories about your life and now they are memories for us to keep. Rest in peace, sweetheart you’ll never be far from our hearts.”

Fellow co-star Angie Kent added: “Beautiful Emmie. Words can’t describe what you meant to so many of us. Thank you for the countless laughs, tears, goosebumps and memories! Rest now. Your girls are so loved and looked after.”

After Emmie left the show in 2023, she was honoured by her family. Isabelle and Kerry left her red chair empty to mark her departure, with narrator Jo Van Es telling viewers: “We love you Emmie and we hope you continue to enjoy the show.”

The show has paid tribute to the former star, saying in a statement: “On hearing the sad news of Emmie’s passing, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Silbery family. Emmie’s wicked sense of humour and cheeky wry smile were a ray of sunshine we were lucky enough to bask in.”