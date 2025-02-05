A Gogglebox star has posted a cryptic photo of them in a hospital bed, letting fans know that they have a mystery injury.

Tom Malone Senior shared a photo of him laying in a hospital bed to the family's Instagram feed as many of their 295,000 fans expressed their concerns for his health.

Tom, his wife Julie, their son Tom Malone Junior, and also previously their other son Shaun Malone, have appeared on the Channel 4 show since 2014. They are fan favourites among viewers of the show. They often keep their fans up-to-date with their family outings on their Instagram page, @themalonesgb. They most recently posted about their holiday to Tenerife, and how they struggled to get home due to the snow that blanketed the country at the beginning of January.

In the photo, Malone Senior looked down at his dressing but did not clarify what had happened to cause him to need hospital treatment. In the caption, he wrote: “Woke up with a nappy as a dressing, was caught off guard when the nurse said she had to change my nappy! Grateful to our NHS, top notch care. Thank you, home now !!!!”

The star was sent many messages of support from fans, as well as fellow Gogglebox stars, in the comments.

David and Shirley Griffiths, who joined the cast of Gogglebox in 2015, wrote: “Get well soon mate love Dave and Shirley xxx” His wife Julie replied: “Thank you xxx he’s well topped up on pain killers.” When a fan then commented on the thread to ask what was wrong with Malone, she did not reply.

A fan said: “Oh no what happened? Sending fell well wishes.” Another said: “Get well soon. What on earth have u been upto?” with a heart empji. A third added: “Get well soon Tom I'm sure Julie and the kids will take good care of you.”