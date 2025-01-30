Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bachelorette star Ali Manno has spoken out further about her husband Kevin’s cancer diagnosis and explained that he had no symptoms.

It was earlier this week that Manno told her fans that her husband Kevin had been diagonsed with papillary thyroid cancer.

The reality TV star, aged 40, and her husband, age 41, have now given more details about how he came to be diagnosed after they say he had “no symptoms”.

In a joint Instagram Story post, they wrote: So as a lot of you guys know Kevin has thyroid cancer and had zero symptoms before we found out. So we wanted to share how we found out so hopefully we can help other people,” Ali began.

Kevin went on: “A lot of people have reached out and asked about how we got the diagnosis. So thank you, first of all, to everybody that has reached out. All the messages and DMs and comments and everything. It's been nothing but love and positivity, so thank you for that.”

Ali added that “Kevin had no symptoms” and continues to not have any. The former television presenter said he actually feels “so healthy” and “in the best shape” of his life. The former reality star added: “I mean your blood work at every annual you've had has come back absolutely perfect.”

The Bachellorette star Ali Manno (formerly Ali Fedotowsky) with her husband Kevin, who has been diagnosed with cancer. Photo by Instagram/@ali.manno. | Instagram/@ali.manno

The pair then explained that Kevin has “no lumps and bumps in his throat”, nor in his thyroid. But, Kevin said the two cancerous spots were detected on his thyroid last year during a full body health check.

He explained: “A little over a year ago we had the opportunity to do full-body scans. We're very fortunate to go do those and we both, for the most part got clean bills of health back but they did detect [two spots] on my thyroid. My primary care doctor was like ‘okay, that's something. We'll take another look at it in a year and see what's going on’ and so we did.”

The couple said they believe the body-scan “saved” Kevin's life, and said that he’d be “walking around with [cancer]” had he not had the health check.

He went on to say that the malignant spots were biopsied, where doctors discovered they had “doubled in size” over the year. The biopsy then confirmed that the spots were cancerous.

Kevin added: “Early detection is the message we want to spread now. Just be vigilant about your health.” He also urged fans to also get full body health checks. He went on: “I feel like this is such a blessing in a way because it has given us such a new outlook on life. It make sus more appreciative for every single day and we can handle this, to take care of it.”

Ali then confirmed that her husband would be undergoing surgery on Monday, (February 3), to remove the cancerous spots.

When Kevin announced his cancer diagnosis, he told fans: “We always try to be open and honest. We're open books with our lives,' Kevin said. 'We want to give you guys a quick update about something that's happening over here in the Manno family, but I'm not stressing about it.

He continued, “I know that Ali shared this recently that I had to go in for a scan — a biopsy and then a CT scan. And it came back that I do have thyroid cancer. But I'm not freaking out.”

The couple share two children; a daughter Molly Sullivan, eight, and a son Riley Doran, six. Ali, who was then Ali Fedotowsky, was the Bachelorette on the hit reality dating show back in 2010. She didn’t find love on the show but she began dating radio and television host Kevin three years later. They married in 2017.