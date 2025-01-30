Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An influencer has uploaed candid photos to show the “worrying” facial paralysis that’s been affecting her for more than a week.

Bristol Palin shocked fans on Wednesday by revealing the symptoms of what she believes is a neurological disorder.

Palin, who is the daughter of American politician Sarah Palin, uploaded a lengthy Instagram video in which she showed her fans that has almost “zero movement” in the left side of her face.

The 34-year-old that her doctor believes she has a case of Bell's palsy as the tests she's undergone have turned up “nothing” so far. Bell's palsy is temporary weakness or lack of movement that usually affects one side of the face, according to the NHS.

This is the same condition that I’m a Celebrity star Tulisa Contostavlos recently revealed she had. Treatment with steroids can help and most people get better within six months.

She star told her 551,000 followers that she first noticed her symptoms nine days ago when her face was suddenly “pulling” to the left. “Within a couple hours, the entire left side of my face was numb and just paralyzed,' she added.

She went on: “I couldn't really blink my eye [and I] definitely had no movement on the side of my face... So crazy.”

Influencer and reality star Bristol Palin, daughter of American politician Sarah Palin, believes she is suffering from Bell's Palsy after experiencing facial paralysis. Photo by Instagram/@bsmp2. | Instagram/@bsmp2

Palin quickly sought medical attention, and a doctor sent her for several tests and a CT scan. She was also put on steroids and other medications. She added: “nothing came back” from the tests or CT scan and that her doctor “thinks it's just a case of Bell's palsy”.

She added: “I know I look crazy right now but this has been such an improvement from what I was looking like,” Palin told viewers as she was recording herself on day nine. “I'm finally starting to get some sensation back. It's been a little painful the last two days which is a good indication that it's getting better.”

She said that his situation has inspired her to be kinder to herself. “The next time I say my nose is long and I want a nose job, I am going to remember this and I'm just going to be so thankful to have a normal, functioning face because this has been wild,” she said.

Palin documented the entire scary ordeal from day one to day nine with videos, which she shared to her Instagram Story in chronological order on Wednesday (January 29). On day one, she filmed herself in panic as she noticed the initial “pulling” sensation in her face as well as numbness. “It's so bad. My nose is like crooked when I talk. It's really bad,” she told the camera before going to the doctor.

On day two, Palin said that the paralysis had gotten significantly worse. This is common for Bell's Palsy which “comes on suddenly and can get worse over 48 hours”. She said her left eye was getting “so dry” because she was no longer able to “blink all the way”.

By day three, the star told fans that she had “zero movement on the left side of my face” and said the total lack of sensation she felt was “wild”, The reality TV star had very little improvement by day four or five. She said she tried to raise her left eyebrow, blink her left eye or smile for the camera, but wasn’t able to.

On day six the public speaker said her face was “still completely numb”, which was causing her to “get a little worried.' It wasn't until day eight that she reported that she noticed some sensation in her face was returning. “I think it's getting a little better, right?” she posed to her fans as she remarked her face was looking less “crooked” than before.