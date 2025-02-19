The Siddiqui family, longtime stars of Gogglebox, have announced the heartbreaking loss of their beloved pet cat, Rufus, who had been with them for 15 and a half years. | WireImage

The Siddiqui family, longtime stars of Gogglebox, have announced the heartbreaking loss of their beloved pet cat, Rufus, who had been with them for 15 and a half years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Baasit and Melissa Siddiqui shared an emotional tribute to their cherished feline companion, writing: "Goodnight our beautiful boy Rufus. 15 and a half years wasn't long enough, you were and always will be a big part of our lives.

"The most chilled, cuddly and beautiful boy who made us a family right back at the beginning. Lots of memories that we will never forget and we are truly grateful to have known and loved you. Sleep tight our handsome boy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the post, fans flooded the family with messages of condolence, offering support during their loss. One fan wrote: “I'm so sorry for your loss 🐾💔🌈 animals are family and when their shirt lives end it breaks our hearts. May you find some comfort that Rufus had a wonderful life with you ❤️.”

A second wrote: “I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending all my love. RIP Rufus.” One commented: “We share your pain! Sadly we lost our proud boy after 17 glorious years just before New Year. Truly heartbreaking.”

The Siddiquis recently celebrated the 80th birthday of their father, Sid, sharing the special occasion on Instagram.

The brothers Baasit, Raza, and Umar posted a heartfelt tribute, featuring photos and videos from Sid's birthday celebration, captioned: "Happy 80th Birthday to the main man himself. Lots of fun getting together with the family for a birthday lunch to celebrate."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post continued: "A home-made birthday cake by the best baker we know (brother-in-law Simon) went down a treat! All hands on deck to add the candles.... we opted for 8 instead of 80.

"Happy Birthday sang multiple times as we always start too early. Kiddies enjoying one of Grandad's birthday gifts.... a vibration plate (it's what he asked for). Some throwbacks of Mr. Siddiqui, looking very dapper!"

The Siddiqui family has been a beloved part of Gogglebox since its first series in 2013.