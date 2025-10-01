One Love is Blind contestant has called time on her engagement hours after accepting a proposal - and it’s the most painful, condfusing break-up ever seen on the show.

* Warning, this article does contain spoilers about Love is Blind season 9 *

In what I believe to be the most shocking scenes ever seen in Love is Blind’s five year history, a woman has called off her engagement hours after accepting a proposal - but then seemingly led her former fiancé to believe she still loves him and wants to date him in the real world when she doesn’t.

Kacie and Patrick were one of six couples to get engaged in the latest season of LIB. They found a mutual love of sports and travel on their first date and built a foundation from there. Their road to love wasn’t smooth, as he had a strong bond with Anna too and she had some other interested suitors. But, they soon decided to focus in on each other - particularly after Anna decided to leave the process.

Patrick then revealed he as Asian American and worried that his ethnicity would cause a problem. She reassured him that it wouldn’t and told him she was all in on him. Getting the clarity he felt he needed, Patrick asked Kacie to marry him - after they had told each other they loved each other.

Their reveal seemed to go well, with them both continuing to say ‘I love you’ in person. But, then Kacie seemed to have a change of heart. In a rather confusing turn of events, she was seen telling producers she couldn’t see her relationship with Patrick progressing any further, and so didn’t want to contiue in the experiment. Speaking from the women’s hotel she was recorded saying “he deserves somebody that is so obsessed with him” - and that’s not her.

But, then when she met with Patrick at the hotel the first thing she did was tell him “I love you so much”. While crying and affectionately stroking his face, she explained that she just didn’t want to continue with the TV show and needed to go home.

Love is Blind season 9 couple Kacie and Patrick. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

When Patrick asked her if she wanted to break up with him or if she just didn’t want to go on the honeymoon with the rest of the engaged couples, she only confirmed that she didn’t want to go to Baja, Mexico - this year’s honeymoon destination. He then repeated his question about if she wanted to break up and she said “yeah, no”, while continuing to sob and stroke his face. “It’s not that I’m not in love you, I just can’t do the TV show anymore,” she said.

But, she also couldn’t give him a definitive ‘yes’ when he asked her if she wanted to continue dating back in the real world. She did apologise multiple times, and reassured him that her decision has nothing to do with what he looks like. Plus, she kissed him a few times - which you’d think would be a definite sign that she did still want to be with him - but she also didn’t finish her sentences when he repeatedly asked about meeting up with her once they were both back in their hometown of Denver.

At one point, she said she had been thinking of “everything else that comes with it” and her family - but then when Patrick tried to reassure her that it was okay and they’d take it slow and date back in the real world she said: “No, I don’t . . . ”, not finishing her sentence fully before going back to “it’s not that I don’t love you”. She also told him she thought she was going to break his heart, even though that wasn’t what she wanted.

Patrick then told her again that they’d just go back home together and “have a lot of fun”, to which she responded: “No, I can’t. I love you so much, but I just can’t . . . ” but once again didn’t finish her sentence fully. Patrick only seemed to here “I love you”, and told her he loved her too and the pair shared a kiss.

Just when the exchange couldn’t get any more awkward or painful, Kacie told him she didn’t know how he was going to get her number. But, he seemed undeterred by that and said he would find her on Instagram. . . Obviously, her number wouldn’t be broadcast for all to hear, but surely she could just give him her number there and then if she wanted him to have it? From a personal point of view, it’s truly the most painful, baffling, non-sensical and uncomfortable exchange I have ever watched between two people on a reality dating show.

They kiss yet again - multiple times - and then Patrick gets up to leave and tells Kacie he’ll see her back at home. Her reponse is “I don’t know if I’ll be there with you” . . . which he apparently doesn’t hear. He asks her to repeat what he said, but she doesn’t, and they go to leave. Then, when she hugs him she tell him she didn’t want to let go of him - and when she does she returns for a second cuddle, jumping in to his arms and wrapping her legs around him. Her signals were very mixed and very messy.

Patrick, however, seemed to focus on the fact she had said ‘I love you’, and told producers he believed they would carry on dating once they were back home. “I still feel good about her,” he told producers after the meet-up. “We’ll probably take it slow moving forward, but she says she still loves me so . . . I think she’s pretty genuine, I don’t think she’s gaslighting. You can tell we’re attracted to each other.”

The would be groom-to-be then asked producers what his now former-fiancée had told them, asking if she had just said she needed to go home. It then cut to a clip where Kacie sat down with producers 45 minutes before she had her chat with Patrick.

“I just unfortunately don’t think my attraction to him is going to grow that much and it sucks,” she said while crying and shaking her head. “I just know it won’t, and it would be so unfair to him to have us go to Mexico and me have to tell him there that I just don’t think I could get there with him, period.”

The most excruciating painful break-up in Love is Blind history - yes, I’m calling it - ends with Patrick telling the cameras that he hopes to see Kacie when they’re home in Denver because “love is patient”.

I am sure more will be revealed in episodes that have not aired yet on Netflix, but I can’t see that the two dated in the real world. And, from the looks of what went down - though I know the show is edited - I don’t think they should either. It does not look like they have good foundations for a healthy relationship to say the least.

A preview of what’s to come in future episodes shows that Patrick reunites with Anna at the pod squad party and tells her he was her number one and he would have proposed to her, if she had stayed. So, this does seem like proof that his relationship with Kacie doesn’t progress any further.

* Watch the first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 9 now on Netflix.