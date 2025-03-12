Love is Blind season 9 will air on Netflix later this week.

The wait is almost over, and a brand new season of Love is Blind US is going to be released in a matter of days. A new set of single men and women are set to put their faith in the Love is Blind experiment, and hope that they can find the person they’re meant to spend forever with sight unseen in the pods.

If they do find a love connection, they’ll get engaged and then meet for the first time in person. After that, they’ll have about four weeks to spend time together, go on dates, meet each other’s friends and family. They must then ultimately decide whether or not love really is blind - and they’ll make their decision on their wedding day when they meet at the altar and either say ‘I do’ or ‘I do not’ to each other.

So, what date and time is season 9 coming to Netflix, what’s the episode release schedule for the full season, and who’s in the cast? Here’s everything we know, so you’ve got all the information you need.

Where was Love Is Blind season 9 filmed?

During the Love is Blind season 8 reunion, it was announced that the filming location for season 9 is Denver, Colorado. We know that every season of the show takes cast members from one city to give the participants a real chance of making their relationships and marriages work in the real world without facing the hurdle of distance.

Who is in the Love is Blind season 9 cast?

Here’s the details of this season’s cast:

Women

Shelby: 35, realtor.

Ali: 29, nurse.

Anastasia: 29, nurse.

Anna: 28, hairstylist.

Annie: 31, hair salon owner.

Ashley: 35, director of compliance.

Aza: 32, events manager.

Chyna: 39, marketing manager.

Hilary: 39, medical device sales.

Kacie: 34, hair and makeup artist.

Kait: 33, registered dietitian.

Kalybriah: 29, social worker.

Kaylen: 29, account executive.

Madison: 28, UX/UI designer.

Megan H: 36, property manager.

Megan W: 35, entrepreneur.

Men

Anton: 29, transportation/logistics.

Blake: 34, accountant.

Brenden: 32, finance manager.

Chase: 29, water treatment consultant.

Dayo: 30, IT advisor.

Dylan: 32, financial analyst.

Edmond: 29, realtor.

Jensen: 29, data analyst.

Joe: 29, sales.

Jordan: 30, service manager.

Logan: 35, account executive.

Michael: 41, medical sales.

Mike: 38, real estate investor.

Nick: 28, luxury watch dealer.

Patrick: 31, construction manager.

Rohan: 27, private equity.

You can learn more about them in the video below:

When was Love is Blind season 9 filmed?

Filming normally takes place about a year before the season actually airs, so it’s likely that season 9 was filmed in autumn last year.

When will Love is Blind season 9 air?

It has been announced that season 9 will air on Netflix in October. It’s coming on Wednesday October 1 to be precise. At least that’s when the first few episodes will air. In typical LIB style, now all episodes will be released at once though. You can read more about the episiode release schedule below.

What is the Love is Blind season 9 episode schedule?

Assuming that season 9 will have the same number of episodes as season 8, and will also follows the same pattern as season 8, here’s when you can expect every episode to air:

Episode 1: October 1, 2025

Episode 2: October 1, 2025

Episode 3: October 1, 2025

Episode 4: October 1, 2025

Episode 5: October 1, 2025

Episode 6: October 1, 2025

Episode 7: October 8, 2025

Episode 8: October 8, 2025

Episode 9: October 8, 2025

Episode 10: October 15, 2025

Episode 11: October 15, 2025

Episode 12: October 15, 2025

Episode 13 (The Weddings): October 22, 2025

Episode 14 (The Reunion): October 24, 2025

Is there a trailer for Love Is Blind season 9?

Yes, you can watch it below:

This trailer is so dramatic I have already predicted that this could be the first ever season in the show’s history where nobody gets married, but we’ll have to wait and see if my thoughts turn out to be correct or not.

What time will Love is Blind season 9 episodes be released?

On their respective release days, the new episodes are scheduled to land on Netflix at 3am ET time, 12am PT time, or 8am UK time.

You can watch Love is Blind seasons 1 to 8 on Netflix now.